Ravens reach extension with star kicker Justin Tucker

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the team. He’s made a record 91.1 percent of his field goal attempts, and his 1,360 points are the most ever by a player through his first 10 seasons.

He set another record last year with a 66-yard kick at Detroit that won the game. He is 16 of 16 on field goal attempts in the final minute of regulation and has converted 58 straight in the fourth quarter and overtime, the longest active streak in the league.

Jets’ Becton having MRI on right knee after leaving practice

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton left practice early after appearing to injure his surgically repaired right knee early.

Becton, entering his third NFL season, was being evaluated and the team was awaiting MRI results.

The 6-foot-7 lineman was run-blocking at right tackle on the second play of team drills when he went down on the grass and immediately grabbed at his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick was down for a few moments before trying to get up, and needed assistance from trainers to walk off the field.

He took off his pads and eventually walked very gingerly on his own to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

“The only thing I got is that it’s stable and it seems fine,” coach Robert Saleh said. “That’s preliminary, obviously. We’re just going to get it checked for precautionary reasons. But as of now, it doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal, but knock on wood, hopefully that stays the case.”

If Becton is forced to miss any significant time, it would be a major setback for a player in the middle of adjusting to a position change. Becton entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side, but suffered a dislocated right kneecap and cartilage damage in the opening game last year at Carolina. He missed the rest of the season and was replaced by George Fant, who slid over from right tackle and played well in Becton’s place.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice with what coach Dennis Allen described as an apparent foot injury.

“He tweaked his foot a little bit,” Allen said after practice.

Winston did not receive treatment on the field and continued to practice for a period after he’d first felt discomfort before deciding to walk to the training room.

Allen said Winston was rolling out during a seven-on-seven drill when the quarterback “kind of felt it tweaked a little bit, so he wanted to go in and get it evaluated.”

Winston is New Orleans’ projected starter despite tearing ligaments in his left knee in a game against Tampa Bay last Oct. 31.

He spent the second half of last season and much of this past offseason rehabilitating from reconstructive surgery and in March signed a two-year extension worth up to $28 million. Winston was limited during on-field work during the offseason, but has participated more fully in full-team drills since training camp practices began on July 27. His highlights have included long, accurate touchdown passes to Deonte Harty and rookie Chris Olave when the speedy receivers got behind the secondary.