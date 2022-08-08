Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. ready to run when Patriots call on him

In the teams’ first late afternoon practice Monday, Strong started with practicing routes next to the other running backs. Eventually, Mac Jones joined in to work on handoffs.

After being limited with an undisclosed injury for the first week of camp, Strong returned as a full participant on Aug. 4.

FOXBOROUGH — On a dismal day for the Patriots offense, rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. showed glimpses of potential next to quarterback Bailey Zappe.

In full team drills, Strong was one of the main ball carriers for Zappe’s snaps. Two plays after being stopped on a handoff from Zappe, Strong had his best play of the day on a short pass completion over defenders.

Advertisement

“He’s a little bit behind but working hard catching up,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “I’m glad he’s out there.”

Also in drills, Strong ran routes from the slot, a different approach than his usual strategy from the backfield.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Not many,” Strong said of his past experience running from the slot. “But I feel like I’m an athlete and I can do anything on the field. Like I said, I just do anything to help the team win.”

Strong had a few reps on special teams.

At 5 feet 11 inches and 205 pounds, Strong added to a speedy 2022 Patriot draft class (highlighted by Tyquan Thornton) as a fourth-round pick. Strong came from a successful college career at South Dakota State, where he finished his final season leading the Football Championship Subdivision with 1,686 rushing yards and ranking second in rushing touchdowns with 18.

At the NFL Combine, Strong recorded the sixth best vertical jump (36 inches) and third best broad jump (124 inches) among running backs. However his strength came in his 4.37 second 40-yard dash, which ranked fastest at his position.

Advertisement

“I got speed. I got vision,” Strong said of his strengths.

Running back Kevin Harris was drafted in the sixth round, and the two rookies joined a group of experienced veterans at the position.

“Just learning from them, how they study, how they run, how they work out, how they practice like a pro,” Strong said. “I’m out here with them and I just listen and take their role.”

Strong said James White and Damien Harris each have been a “big brother” to him. Despite White’s status on the physically unable to perform list, Strong said he sees him “every day.”

As for Harris, Strong said he “took me in, helped me out, just showed me the way of how to be a Patriot.”

Strong’s development at camp could be critical, especially if White’s status remains as is.

“I feel like I adjusted well,” Strong said. “Stayed in shape, ran around with them, just bonded with the team outside the field, on the field. Just ready whenever my number is called to help the team.”