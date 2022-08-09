Tight, tense ‘Black Bird’ ends on a high note

Dennis Lehane’s “Black Bird” has been among the summer’s best shows, six episodes of psychological intrigue and narrative tension. Last week’s finale was excellent, and it arrived at the exact right moment. Unlike so many other streaming series these days, Apple TV+’s “Black Bird” is a concise miniseries and did not ramble on for filler episodes.
The end zeroed in on Jimmy’s moral reckoning, as he faces the horror that is Larry and his murders. Played by an intense Taron Egerton, Jimmy enjoyed seducing Larry into a friendship, deploying his brotherly affection and his charm to close the deal. At last, he feels trusted enough to tell Larry to give up the burial sites of his victims. But Larry’s slipperiness finally gets under his skin, and he yells at Larry, “You’re not gonna win your appeal,” and calls him a monster. He lets Larry know he’s working undercover, and Larry attacks him.
At the start of the miniseries, Jimmy is clearly a self-serving and entitled guy, with no sense of responsibility to the others in his life. But through careful pacing, Lehane takes us on a ride through Jimmy’s gradual awakening, ending with his gut reaction to Larry and his deeply human wish to help the parents of the murdered women. He gets thrown in solitary after the fight with Larry, and he uses his own blood to re-create the map of graves on his cell wall.
Edgerton’s potent work in “Black Bird” was matched and, in terms of creepiness and complexity, exceeded by Paul Walter Hauser. I’m not sure I’ve seen a better portrayal of a deluded, evil killer on TV. He deserves all the gold, when that time arrives.
