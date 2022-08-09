Tight, tense ‘Black Bird’ ends on a high note

Dennis Lehane’s “Black Bird” has been among the summer’s best shows, six episodes of psychological intrigue and narrative tension. Last week’s finale was excellent, and it arrived at the exact right moment. Unlike so many other streaming series these days, Apple TV+’s “Black Bird” is a concise miniseries and did not ramble on for filler episodes.

The end zeroed in on Jimmy’s moral reckoning, as he faces the horror that is Larry and his murders. Played by an intense Taron Egerton, Jimmy enjoyed seducing Larry into a friendship, deploying his brotherly affection and his charm to close the deal. At last, he feels trusted enough to tell Larry to give up the burial sites of his victims. But Larry’s slipperiness finally gets under his skin, and he yells at Larry, “You’re not gonna win your appeal,” and calls him a monster. He lets Larry know he’s working undercover, and Larry attacks him.