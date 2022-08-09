Coinbase falls after second-quarter revenue misses estimates

Coinbase Global Inc. posted a $1.1 billion loss and lower-than-expected revenue as the largest US cryptocurrency exchange was battered by tumbling digital-asset prices.

Shares of the company, which were first listed last April, dropped about 4% after the close of regular trading. Coinbase has slumped 65% so far this year amid what has been labeled as the latest “crypto winter.”

Revenue declined to $808.3 million, missing the $854.8 million estimate from analysts polled by Bloomberg. Monthly transacting users dropped to 9 million in the second quarter, a 2% decline from prior quarter.