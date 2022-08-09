It’s Dine Out Boston time again

Dine Out Boston is underway and runs through Aug. 20. There’s a choice of more than 100 restaurants throughout the Greater Boston area and suburbs that are offering special, multicourse prix-fixe lunches and dinners at reasonable prices — $22, $27, and $32 for lunches, and $36, $41, and $46 for dinners. The program allows you to try new spots that ordinarily may be beyond your budget, but also support your local haunts. Presented by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, the twice-yearly event (March and August) started 21 years ago as Restaurant Week Boston. Upscale restaurants participate, such as Bar Enza in Cambridge, Boston’s Bistro Du Midi, and The Capital Grille in Chestnut Hill, and neighborhood spots, such as Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Needham’s Latina Kitchen and Bar. “As the summer season continues and we make the most of this beautiful time of year in New England, we encourage visitors and residents alike to experience our signature culinary program,” says Martha J. Sheridan, the convention and visitors bureau president and CEO. To find the restaurants taking part, visit dineoutboston.com. Reservations are recommended. You can also participate in an auction and bid on restaurant certificates, the proceeds benefiting the Plimoth Patuxet Museums and the Southwest Corridor Park Conservancy.