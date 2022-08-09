A plant-based puff pastry comes to a freezer case near you

Dufour Pastry Kitchens has been producing frozen butter-laden, ready-to-bake puff pastry for years that help home cooks easily create impressive hors d’oeuvres and sweet-and-savory tarts and triangles. The Bronx company recently introduced a plant-based version made simply with four ingredients — organic wheat flour, ethically sourced organic palm fruit oil, water, and sea salt. The pastry bakes up light, crispy, and delicious for summer fruit pies, tarts, and turnovers. “With some hesitation, we decided to join the vegan bandwagon since we’ve always dedicated ourselves to butter,” says cofounder Carla Krasner. But now she finds that a broader range of customers than just vegans and vegetarians are buying the pastry sheets. The lighter plant-based version is especially suitable for baking palmiers and twists, as well as veggie potpies and empanadas ($12 for 14 ounces). Available at Whole Foods Market locations. dufourpastrykitchens.com.