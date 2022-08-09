Recipe: Smashed baby golden potatoes with bacon have creamy flesh and crunchy skins

Serves 8

Twice-cooked potatoes give you tender, creamy spuds with crunchy skins. Start by boiling tiny yellow potatoes until they're completely tender. Then smash them to expose the flesh but leave the skins mostly intact, and pan-fry in bacon fat for a crispy, salty exterior. When the potatoes are still warm, toss them with a mustard-vinegar dressing made with cider vinegar, whole-grain mustard, and fresh herbs. This flavor-packed side dish can be served hot or at room temperature. Leftovers are even delicious straight out of the fridge (if no one's looking, straight out of the container).

6 slices thickly cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 2 pounds baby golden potatoes (golf ball-size) Salt, to taste ¼ cup canola or vegetable oil 3 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons cider vinegar 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring and turning the pieces often, for 7 to 10 minutes, or until they are browned and crisp. With a slotted spoon, transfer the pieces to a plate lined with a paper towel. Reserve the bacon fat in the pan; remove the pan from the heat.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes with cold water to cover and a large pinch of salt. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Let the water bubble steadily for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. Drain the potatoes into a colander and leave to cool. When they are cool enough to handle, smash the potatoes gently with your palm so that the flesh is somewhat exposed but the skin still holds the potato together in one piece.

3. Return the skillet of bacon fat to a medium-high burner. Heat until hot. Add half the potatoes, or enough to make a single layer with a little space between the rounds. Fry the potatoes for 5 to 10 minutes, turning once, or until they are golden brown and crispy on both sides. With a slotted spoon, transfer to a large bowl, and sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

4. Add the canola oil to the pan, and cook the remaining potatoes in the same way. Transfer to the bowl of potatoes.

5. In a small bowl, stir together the whole-grain mustard and cider vinegar. Pour the dressing over the warm potatoes. Add the scallions, parsley, and bacon. Use a rubber spatula to toss gently and distribute the dressing and garnishes, taking care not to break up the potatoes.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick