Recipe: For this succotash, toss fresh corn kernels with green beans and cherry tomatoes

Serves 6

The word succotash is derived from the Narragansett Indian word, "msickquatash," a dish of corn, beans, and squash, the Indigenous trio known as the Three Sisters, because they were planted together. Here, succotash begins with kernels of fresh corn cut from the cobs, which are mixed with short lengths of green beans, diced poblano peppers, cherry tomatoes, plenty of butter, and herbs. A little water in the skillet helps turn the starchy corn into a thin sauce for a colorful and slightly spicy dish. Note that poblano peppers range from very hot to mild, so taste one before you add it to the pot, and adjust accordingly. This is a great make-ahead dish for a family gathering, served warm or at room temperature.

6 ears fresh corn, shucked 3 tablespoons butter ½ medium onion, coarsely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch lengths 1 poblano pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into 1/4-inch pieces ¼ cup water, and more as needed ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, parsley, or chives, or a combination

1. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off all the cobs. Transfer the corn to a bowl.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until softened.

3. Add the green beans, poblano, and 1/4 cup water. Cook, stirring often, for 6 to 7 minutes more, or until the green beans are tender but still have some bite. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the vegetables seem dry.

4. Add the corn and cook, stirring gently, for 2 minutes more, or until the corn is hot. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the basil, parsley, or chives. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

