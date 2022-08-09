Thunder Island Coffee Roasters is a jolt of goodness

Thunder Island Coffee Roasters coffee

One of the oldest Native American reservations in the United States is the Shinnecock Indian Reservation on Long Island, N.Y., where Ben Haile owns Thunder Island Coffee Roasters. (Haile is a member of the Thunderbird tribe and blended his name with Long Island for the roastery.) He sources organic beans grown at altitudes above 4,000 feet from indigenous-owned family farms in Central and South America. “It’s a native-to-native exchange,” he says. In the beginning, he roasted beans and sold brewed coffee at his sister’s trading post on the edge of the reservation. In 2004, he opened the roastery and began training Shinnecock people to work there. From medium roast to dark roast, as well as two blends and decaf, six Arabica coffees are offered, all fair-trade and grown without pesticides. Since the beans grow at high elevations, they develop slowly and acquire robust, dense flavors. Among the choices are Rockaway Roast, the lightest, with floral hints; Setauket Bleu, a full-bodied French Roast; Montauk, a blend of French roast tempered by a medium roast. “We named the coffee after the tribes to honor the Native Americans on Long Island,” says Haile. The coffees come in 16-ounce bags for $14.20 and 5-pound bags for $62. Shipping is free. To order, go to thunderislandcoffee.com.