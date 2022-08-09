Heeeere’s Johnny! John Adams, the long-neglected president From Quincy, will finally get his due in David McCullough’s forthcoming biography.

You’re John Adams. You take a bunch of cautious Continental Congressmen gathered to write a complaint letter, and you brow beat them until they do the unthinkable in 1776 and declare war against the most powerful force on earth. As the unofficial leader of the Congress, you choose George Washington to command the army and Thomas Jefferson to write that little complaint-letter-turned-Declaration of Independence. You function as a one-man civilian war department and wrangle the loans that keep the American Revolution afloat. You write the Massachusetts Constitution, which becomes the model for the federal version. As the nation’s second president, you refuse to ride a popular wave toward war with the French, knowing it would destroy America’s fragile democratic experiment. You know this decision will cost you your reelection in 1800, but you do it anyway. The only comfort you take in your unpopularity is knowing that history will remember all your sacrifices. “Mausoleums, statues, monuments will never be erected to me,” you write a friend, with appropriate modesty, but you don’t actually mean that.

Guess what: It’s 200 years later, and this is how history remembers you. There are no holidays or colleges or even car sales named in honor of John Adams. In statue-packed Boston, there is no marble or bronze for you.

With George W. Bush’s run for the top job, your name has resurfaced this fall. Commentators point out that if he wins, he will be only the second presidential son to capture the White House. The first was your son, John Quincy Adams, who became our sixth president. But even with the renewed attention, most people can’t tell you and your son apart. Or, for that matter, you and your second cousin, Sam Adams, a firebrand who has a town in Western Massachusetts and — more important — a first-rate beer named after him.

You and your incredible wife, Abigail, and your presidential son and his wife are buried in a stark basement crypt at the United First Parish Church in the center of your native Quincy. The only place in the country where two presidents and two first ladies are buried, your crypt is one-stop shopping for history buffs. It draws fewer than 6,000 visitors a year. (Your friend George Washington’s burial site at Mount Vernon in Virginia attracts a million a year.) The slate roof of the old Quincy church nearly collapsed on you, but there’s now a new $1.6 million roof; to pay for it, the tiny congregation sold its gracious parsonage, and the minister and his wife had to pack up their things and buy a small condo across town.

Now, it’s not all bad news: Your three Quincy homes have been preserved, and the National Park Service gives tours of them. But, well, you may not want to read this part. The saltbox farmhouse where you were born — the country’s oldest presidential birthplace still standing — isn’t on a farm anymore. It’s about 20 feet from Frannie’s Kitchen, and Total Attraction: The Ultimate Dance and Aerobic Center, and what will be, if a new owner gets his way, a 24-hour drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts. (At Monticello, your pal Jefferson’s mountaintop plantation in Virginia, they are now trying to preserve the view by curbing development as far away as 50 miles.) And don’t ask me why, but the woman who drives the bus on your Quincy home tour explains your accomplishments to visitors using a tattered Count Dracula hand puppet and a bad Transylvanian accent. As in: “Aaaahre you veddy tu take a too-ur?”

Yet, before you come bolting out of that granite crypt in a rage, John, consider this: After two centuries of unforgivably bad breaks, your luck is about to change. A historian named David McCullough has taken on your cause, and you couldn’t be in better hands. He’s spent seven years poring over your papers, retracing your steps, and getting inside that racing mind of yours. Finally, someone has come to a conclusion you’d agree with: “John Adams is one of the greatest of all Americans, of all time,” McCullough says. And something else you wouldn’t dispute: “Shame on us for not knowing more about this man.”

Here’s what is most important for you to realize: David McCullough is no ordinary historian. He’s about the only guy who manages to be both respected historian and celebrity sage, holding sway in the ivory tower and on the tube. He hosts PBS’s The American Experience, lent his entrancing voice to the network’s acclaimed Civil War series, and is a favorite on the lecture circuit.

His 1992 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Truman (1 million copies in print), helped transform the image of President Harry S. Truman from that of hapless hack to principled visionary. On the 1992 campaign trail, Bill Clinton and George Bush the Elder tripped over each other in trying to lay claim to the legacy of “Give ‘em hell, Harry.” In last year’s C-Span poll asking the nation’s top historians to rank the presidents, Truman shot up to the No. 5 spot, just behind Franklin Delano Roosevelt and three of those guys on Mount Rushmore. In the spring, David McCullough will publish a big, fat book on you, titled John Adams. And here’s the topper: In deciding to focus on you, he spurned one of your colleagues who to this day stands impossibly tall in the American psyche.

You’re John Adams, and you’re about to get the Truman treatment.

It was on the lush grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s plantation that history tapped David McCullough on the shoulder. McCullough was 15, a kid from Pittsburgh taking a trip with his friend’s family during school vacation. As they drove up that Charlottesville, Virginia, mountaintop and passed through that rotunda-capped house that says more about the ambition, curiosity, and demons that fueled Jefferson than anything he wrote, the teenage McCullough could feel himself being awakened.

“We must have bought something in the gift shop that showed Jefferson’s beautiful writing, and I went home, and I tried to write like that,” McCullough, now 67, recalls, as a smile plays over his face. “He kept a weather diary, and I went home and tried to keep a weather diary - it only lasted for a couple of weeks, but I’d gotten the bug.”

It would be a long time before McCullough found his way back to history, even longer before he returned to Monticello. But he never got over that bug.

In 1993, as life at his Martha’s Vineyard home began to get back to normal following all the Truman attention, McCullough stumbled across a new book called Passionate Sage by historian and Mount Holyoke College professor Joseph J. Ellis. A slight book, less than one-quarter the length of the 1,000-page Truman, it focuses on the toothless, overfed, 5-foot-6-inch John Adams in his retirement years. It is riveting. Presenting Adams as the hilarious, impulsive, vigorous man he was rather than the dour, elitist, petty figure history paints him as, Passionate Sage didn’t sell many copies. But it bowled McCullough over, making the nation’s best-known historian wonder why he knew so little about Adams.

That led him to the Adams-Jefferson correspondence, hundreds of pages of letters between the two heavyweights that were published in a 1959 collection. As he read them, McCullough realized that he had found his next project. He would write a dual biography: Adams, the great man no one cared about, and Jefferson, the romantic figure no one ever tired of. Their interlocking careers brought them together as colleagues in the 1770s, as friends in Europe in the 1780s, as rivals and then acid enemies in the 1790s, and again as warm friends in the last 14 years of their lives. Providing an ending most novelists would have dismissed as implausible, Jefferson and Adams, the only two presidents to have signed the Declaration of Independence, died on the same day, July 4, 1826, which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the Declaration’s signing. Even in death, Adams could not wrest himself from Jefferson’s shadow. His last words were, “Thomas Jefferson survives.” (Jefferson had, in fact, died five hours earlier. The 18th century was virgin territory for McCullough, who had spent his career — and made his name — in the period between the Civil War and the Cold War. But he jumped right in, beginning his research with Jefferson. It’s important to know what McCullough means by research. It’s not enough to read the writings of his subject or other biographies about him. McCullough needs to live his subject. When he was working on Truman, he moved with his wife, Rosalee, to the president’s native Missouri and started walking every morning just as Truman had done. When he was writing his 1972 book about the building of the Brooklyn Bridge, he marinated himself in the technical world of civil engineering; he even grew a beard to get closer to his protagonist, the engineer who masterminded the great bridge. When the Jefferson and Adams project was launched, Rosalee McCullough says, she knew her husband wouldn’t go so far as wearing a powdered wig, but she also knew it wouldn’t be long before they were living in Virginia.

Even before the move, though, as McCullough began poring over Jefferson’s writings, the first round of doubts appeared. “How am I am going to keep Jefferson and all of his aura from upstaging Adams?” McCullough asked his friend Richard Ketchum, a Vermont historian who specializes in the Revolutionary period. After Ketchum assured him Adams could hold his own, McCullough plowed ahead. As he started writing from his rented house in Charlottesville, McCullough would periodically ring up Ketchum for advice. From those conversations, Ketchum sensed the second round of doubts mounting: his friend’s frustration over how Jefferson never really opened himself up in his writings and his affection for how Adams withheld nothing.

One night, after McCullough had been in Virginia for about six months, Ketchum picked up the phone and got right to it.

“David, I’m worried about you.”

“Why’s that?” McCullough replied.

“You should be writing that book about Adams, not Adams and Jefferson.”

There was a long pause.

“That’s amazing, Dick, that you’re saying that, because that’s what I had just decided to do. What made you think that?”

“Well,” Ketchum replied, “Adams is all you ever talk about.”

Because he began with little knowledge of Adams, McCullough says, “Once I got into it, it was like coming into some foreign country you’ve never been to before and saying, ‘Where has this been? How come I didn’t know anything about it?’ " Rosalee McCullough says that, for a while there, every time her husband lifted his head up from a different piece of Adams’s writing, he would marvel, “What a guy!”

Sitting in a wooden chair in an upstairs office of the Massachusetts Historical Society on Boylston Street, where Adams’s papers are held, McCullough shifts often. It’s as if he is trying to find that perfect position from which he addresses the nation on his PBS broadcasts. His shock of white hair is combed back, and his eyes alternately widen and narrow as he unfurls all the characteristics that drew him to Adams. “Adams is funny. He’s loyal. He’s as honest as anybody I’ve ever dealt with in a historical sense,” McCullough says.

“He’s adventurous — it’s a life of action, and he’s on the move. He’s involved. He traveled farther than anybody of that generation, under tremendous hardship and at tremendous risk. He is no sunshine soldier. He has no money — one of the many misconceptions about John Adams is that he was rich. He made enough to support himself, barely, and probably couldn’t have done it if it hadn’t been for Abigail, because she managed the finances and ran the farm better than he could have. He’s passionate. He can’t stop talking. He’s impulsive. He’s vivid. He’s pungent. He gets angry, but he gets angry at good things — you like him for what he was angry about.”

It’s as though Adams is the excitable Southerner, McCullough says, and Jefferson the New England puritan. “Jefferson is cool. Jefferson is reserved. Jefferson will never argue with you. He speaks so softly that people have trouble hearing what he says. And he’ll never stand up and speak for what he believes. Never. Adams says to him, ‘How can you be that way? If you care about something, how can you sit back and never say anything?’ So it was very hard sometimes for Adams to understand Jefferson. Jefferson is more subtle. He’s more creative and protean. Adams is better read, more broadly read. I think he had one of the very greatest minds of that time. It wasn’t a very well-organized mind, and it wasn’t a very inventive mind. But, oh, boy, could he see through to the heart of a problem. He could see how things were going to come out.”

Though he knew he was making the right decision, it wasn’t easy for McCullough to relegate Jefferson to a supporting role. From that magical trip to Charlottesville at 15 to his current service on Monticello’s board of trustees, McCullough had a lot invested in Jefferson. His good friend Daniel Jordan is Monticello’s director. Jordan remembers the night McCullough journeyed to Charlottesville to tell him he was going to be writing about Jefferson: “We had some champagne, and David said, ‘This is it, this is what I’m going to do,’ and we drank a toast to David and Rosalee. He was about to embark on a voyage, a voyage of discovery. Given his gift as a narrative historian, the prospect was just immense.”

Jordan, a Mississippi native so unfailingly polite that he says thank you every time he is asked a question, insists he was not disappointed with McCullough’s decision. “It’s David’s book,” he says, “and I know it’s going to be a great book.”

Besides, he’s convinced he knows the true cause of his friend’s change in thinking: Abigail. “His intellectual odyssey led him to this amazing relationship between a man and a wife, instead of two men, and I can understand that completely.”

It’s an interpretation McCullough doesn’t dismiss. To get close to John Adams is to get inside the only true “partnership” marriage among the Founding Fathers. John and Abigail were as close to equals as any presidential couple until Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, as Abigail’s many pointed political letters attest.

With Adams away from home for much of the time between 1774 and his retirement in 1801, Abigail was the pillar who kept the family intact, the farm afloat, and, through their own extraordinary correspondence, her husband focused and grounded and challenged. Says McCullough, “You simply cannot separate him from her.”

Joseph Ellis, the Mount Holyoke professor who introduced McCullough to Adams, has come to Cambridge in search of more converts. Standing at a podium under the cathedral ceiling of Harvard’s darkly august Sanders Theatre, surrounded by mahogany and crimson and busts of people as serious as Harvard, Ellis looks a bit out of place. He is wearing a tired blazer, Dockers slacks, and casual shoes whose soles curve up at the ends. No matter. He is drawing big laughs and applause from the 375 members of the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement dressed in their best Talbots and Brooks Brothers.

He begins by contrasting Al Gore and George W. Bush with the Founding Fathers: “Now, if you’re smart, you have to conceal it. I think George W.’s in great shape here.” But, as usual with Ellis, it eventually turns into a talk about Adams and Jefferson. The 57-year-old historian was born in Virginia, but for years he has been on a campaign to strip some of the varnish off the revered man of Monticello and prop up the forgotten founder from Quincy. And he couldn’t ask for a more receptive audience than the one packed today into the creaking wooden seats at Adams’s alma mater.

It’s nothing like the crowds he got in Virginia when he was promoting American Sphinx, the iconoclastic 1996 Jefferson biography that was his follow-up to Passionate Sage. He tells the Harvard crowd about a lecture he gave in Richmond. “This woman gets up, a very well-coiffed elderly woman, and she says: ‘Mr. Ellis, I heard what you said, and it’s all wrong, and I know this because Jefferson comes to me every night in my living room. Mr. Ellis, you are a mere pigeon on the great statue of Thomas Jefferson.’ "

After the laughter has subsided, Ellis yanks a blue MacNeil/Lehrer News Hour baseball cap from his pocket, jams it on his head of thinning red hair, and makes his way out of the theater and into the lobby of the 1870s gothic Memorial Hall. He soon finds himself surrounded by a circle of retirees. They tell Ellis he has opened their eyes to Adams. Some give lengthy prefaces to their questions that show off their knowledge of Ellis’s books and other works on Adams, with a few pressing him, “Have you read so and so? No? Oh, you simply have to!” One heavily made-up woman proudly introduces her middle-aged daughter, who blushes as she whips out a crisp copy of his 1993 Adams book and asks for his autograph.

Give Ellis an hour with any small group of reasonable people, and he can turn them into Adams fans. But improving the old patriot’s standing in any meaningful way would require the equivalent of lots of stadium-scale conversions (a runaway bestseller with lots of buzz), and he knows that’s out of his league. Ellis says that’s why he’s so excited about McCullough’s book on Adams, coming from Simon & Schuster. When he first heard the celebrity author would be writing about Adams and Jefferson, Ellis confesses he thought: “What’s he doing coming back to my own territory?”

But when they met several years ago at a conference at the Massachusetts Historical Society, Ellis quickly realized McCullough was “the real article,” motivated by curiosity and willing to put in the time to master his subject. “I think David McCullough has become, for the late 1990s and early 21st century, the rough equivalent of Walter Cronkite,” says Ellis. “He is The Voice, the person who speaks and you hear God’s voice.”

This time, though, even God has his work cut out for him. The iconic luster that surrounds most of the Founding Fathers somehow always manages to miss John Adams. Even in Massachusetts, students are not taught what they should know about Adams: that, with the exception of Washington, Adams was the most important player in gaining and fortifying our nation’s independence.

Instead, Adams is saddled with the sorry traits of his brilliant but utterly humorless presidential son. “I well know that I never shall be a popular man,” John Quincy once said. “I have none of the honey which is the true fly-catcher.” That, and he never cracked a smile.

The elder Adams had a great sense of humor; he just couldn’t keep his mouth shut and was incapable of lying or even flattery. Imagine trying to get elected today with that combination. He was also a realist who had little patience for romantic notions. Adams thought Jefferson’s “all men are created equal” spiel was dangerously fanciful. All you had to do was look around to see that some people were smart, others dumb, some strong and athletic, others weak and uncoordinated. The important point, Adams maintained, was that all men are equal in the eyes of the law and God, and lawmakers must be aware that the weak need greater protection from the powerful. That kind of honesty got him tagged as an elitist.

“Isn’t it ironic,” says McCullough, “that the man who becomes the great voice of the American people, the ordinary American, of democracy, the oracle of the American sense of equality, majority rule, is a slave-owning aristocrat who lives on a mountaintop, is as far removed from the ordinary people as he can get? Whereas the one who’s painted as an aristocrat and a monarchist is a farmer’s son who lives in a house right beside the road, who saddles his own horse, who goes out with scythe and cuts his own hay with the other workers.”

Adams also had the misfortune of being president when the press, liberated from the reverence expected during most of Washington’s tenure, unleashed itself in a partisan recklessness that would make our modern tabloids blush. If today’s high school students learn anything about Adams’s presidency, it is not that he kept the country out of war but rather that he signed into law the Alien and Sedition Acts, which allowed the government to prosecute its most strident critics. Doing so was Adams’s biggest failing in public life, playing to his most obvious flaws: a quick temper and flashes of vanity. But it’s important to remember that he was dealing with a hired-gun press consisting not of Bob Woodwards and Carl Bernsteins but of Lee Atwaters and James Carvilles, and it was about the only time Adams was on the wrong side of protecting individual rights. Adams was, after all, the raging Revolutionary lawyer who successfully defended the British soldiers put on trial for the Boston Massacre. And people forget that Jefferson opposed only the federal sedition laws, preferring that his critics be prosecuted in state courts.

What the wildly unpredictable Adams most gave the press was plenty of material. At the height of the tensions with France, when he was barely speaking to his scheming Cabinet, the sitting president stormed out of the nation’s capital and hunkered down in Quincy. He didn’t return until seven months later. His stall tactics worked, and the French eventually acceded to a peace treaty, but news of it didn’t make it across the Atlantic in time for Adams to be reelected.

Benjamin Franklin once complained that Adams was “absolutely out of his senses,” and many people saw his self-imposed exile as proof. What Franklin, who began as a pressman, understood better than Adams was that if you say something enough, people start to believe it. Most of the digs against Adams that eventually chased him into oblivion started as spiteful slights, half-truths, and lies, only to be transformed with repetition over the years into history. In some ways, Adams saw it coming. When a friend asked him how his character would be judged by history, Adams wrote, “If it is to be estimated by the newspapers . . . it will be found to be of less value than the meanest drug in an apothecary shop.”

You’re John Adams, lying in your granite tomb, and now you’ve heard about the resurrection they’ve got planned for you. But you’re not about to set out a new suit just yet. You’re not swayed by the evidence of what attention from David McCullough can do for you. How Truman’s library in Independence, Missouri, is now getting a complete make over thanks to a $22.5 million fund-raising drive. How, following a live C-Span broadcast with McCullough at your Quincy home last year, there was a huge spike in attendance that helped attract a combined 85,000 visitors to the various Adams historic sites in 1999. Sure, Jefferson gets more than 500,000, and Washington double that, but this was a record for you.

You’re not convinced Americans will finally come around to appreciate you because, well, you’ve heard this all before. In 1969, when the musical 1776 created an unexpected buzz on Broadway, people were suddenly hearing about John Adams again. The musical — and the movie that followed it, and the revival on Broadway three years ago — rightly portrayed you as the linchpin of our independence movement. It was about time.

But, of course, here’s what most people remember about you from that musical: that song in which your character sings to his fellow congressmen, “I’m obnoxious and disliked, you know that, sir,” and how all your colleagues respond, “Yes, I do.” Well, McCullough (I told you this guy was a digger) searched the personal correspondence from that period of nearly every man you served with in that Congress. Most of them, even in private letters, referred to you at times with frustration but always with respect — the “Atlas of Independence.” (The real zingers would come in later years.) McCullough found just one instance in which you were called obnoxious: when you called yourself that in one of your own letters. Every other Founding Father, even Washington, relied on what you called “puffers,” loyalists who promoted their man’s cause and spun away any missteps. Not only did you refuse that aid, but you served as your own anti-puffer.

Despite your pessimism, the cozy club of Adams acolytes is certain it’s going to be different now that McCullough is in charge. And remember that the guy just finished writing hundreds of pages about you, and this is what he says: “Adams is the best subject I’ve ever had, he really is. I could sit right down and write another book about him and not be redundant — honestly.” Imagine the impact on your reputation of two McCullough tomes. I know what you’re thinking: He’s got to start by persuading enough people to read the first one.





