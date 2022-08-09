Braintree Town Council clears way for marijuana business

The Braintree Town Council approved a zoning change that clears the way for a minority-owned marijuana business to apply for permission to open a cultivation and processing facility with delivery service.

The council voted 6 to 3 on Aug. 2 to change the zoning to allow non-retail marijuana businesses in the town’s highway-business-and-commercial zones, which includes a long-vacant parcel on Ivory Street near the Braintree MBTA station. Flower Xpress chief executive Dru Ledbetter has said her company wants to open a marijuana facility on the site.

Flower Xpress, which incorporated at the end of 2021, describes itself as “the first Afro Latina led cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and delivery company in Massachusetts.”