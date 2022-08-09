Delays on Ashmont Branch of Red Line during morning rush hour

Commuters on the Ashmont branch of the Red Line are facing 20 minute delays due to a train with a mechanical problem, the MBTA reported around 7:41 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the mechanical problem was not immediately disclosed by the T.

Passengers at the following stations were impacted: Ashmont, Shawmut, Fields Corner, Savin HIll and the JFK/UMass station.

According to the T, passengers on the Ashmont branch experienced the same problem during the rush hour Monday night, making it the second Red Line commute in a row to be marred by problems.

The delays come as the T prepares to shutdown the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line for extensive repair and upgrades.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.