Invasive spotted lanternfly found In Springfield

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources on Tuesday announced that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. The sap-feeding insect has damaged vineyards, orchards, and agricultural commodities in other states, and is also known for “swarming behavior” during mating season.

“With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” Agriculture Commissioner John Lebeaux said. “Anyone who sees this pest is asked to report it promptly. Early detection will help limit the spread of spotted lanternfly and give orchards, farms, and other growers time to prepare.”