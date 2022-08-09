Jury hears closing arguments in trial of Mass. truck driver charged with manslaughter in N.H.

Prosecutors said that if jurors believe Zhukovskky was a “substantial factor” in causing the collision, he must be convicted regardless of whether the conduct of the lead motorcyclist, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., 59, contributed to the tragedy. Mazza was killed in the crash.

Lawyers in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, finished their closing arguments just before noon and the judge delivered the case to the jury. After 12 days of testimony, the prosecution and defense presented starkly different views of who bears responsibility for the tragedy.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked jurors to convict a Massachusetts truck driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire of manslaughter and other charges, while his defense lawyer blamed the crash the lead motorcycle rider, who was killed in the collision.

Zhukovskyy “wasn’t paying attention. He was driving all over the road. And that is reckless,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase. “Those reckless choices caused or almost killed these people.”

A lawyer for Zhukovskyy countered that his client is not responsible for the crash. The collision was caused by Mazza, who was leading a pack of motorcycles from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club to a charity event in Gorham, he said. Mazza, the club’s president, had a blood alcohol level of .135, well over the legal driving limit of .08, according to court testimony.

“He was drunk. He was not looking where he was going. He lost control of his motorcycle and he slid into the front of Vlad Zhukovskyy’s truck,” said Jay Duguay, a public defender who represents Zhukovskyy. “Al Mazza caused this accident. Vlad Zhukovskyy is not guilty.”

Zhukovskyy, a resident of West Springfield, Mass., went on trial late last month for his role in the deadly crash on June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. He is accused of causing the head-on collision as he drove a pickup truck that was towing an empty flatbed trailer.

On the morning of the crash, Zhukovskyy had consumed heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine before he headed to work, driving to Albany, N.Y., and Gorham, N.H., for Westfield Transport, a trucking company in West Springfield, Mass.

But last week, Superior Court Judge Peter H. Bornstein dismissed eight charges related to whether Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. When instructing the jury on Tuesday, Bornstein told jurors not to consider evidence about Zhukovskyy’s impairment.

He still faces 15 charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and reckless conduct.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found Zhukovskyy’s drug use was the “probable cause” of his crossing the highway center line and initiating the collision. The board’s findings, approved in December 2020, concluded that while some of the motorcyclists were impaired by alcohol, their intoxication didn’t cause the crash.

The victims were from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. In addition to Mazza, the crash killed Daniel Pereira, 58; Aaron Perry, 45; Desma Oakes, 42; Michael Ferazzi, 62; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, a married couple from Lakeville, Mass., who were 58.

Police arrested Zhukovskyy at his home a few days after the crash and he has been incarcerated since then.

The crash exposed a major failure by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which could have suspended Zhukovskyy’s license before the crash. The agency had received two warning notices from Connecticut in the weeks before the collision to suspend his license but didn’t act on them.

The lapse was the result of the RMV’s decades-long failure to prioritize notifications from other states about Massachusetts residents who broke traffic laws, according to a review commissioned by the state after the tragedy. In 2020, the Globe published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series, Blind Spot, which documented failures by states to keep tabs on drivers who commit serious traffic offenses in different states and loopholes in the nation’s regulatory system for the trucking industry.

The leaders of Westfield Transport face a separate prosecution in federal court in Massachusetts. Dunyadar Gasanov, 38, and his brother, Dartanyan Gasanov, 37, are accused of falsifying records of company violations of federal safety rules. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

Westfield Transport shut down after the New Hampshire crash.









































