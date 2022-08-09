Man, 45, fatally stabbed in Everett

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, a 45-year-old Everett man was stabbed following a brief altercation,” the statement said. “When police arrived on scene they located the victim, who was subsequently transported to CHA Everett where he was pronounced dead.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement that the man was stabbed around 10:22 p.m. on Cherry Street.

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday night in Everett, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Ryan’s office said the case remains under investigation by prosecutors, State Police troopers assigned to her office, and Everett police.

Reached by email Tuesday morning, Everett police Chief Steven A. Mazzie directed a reporter to the statement from Ryan’s office.

