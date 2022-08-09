Military aircraft seen over Boston on Monday were Ospreys flying from Maine to N.C., Marines say

Four military aircraft seen flying over Boston midday Monday were Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys headed from Maine to North Carolina, officials said.
The Ospreys “were conducting routine training, flying on a Federal Aviation Administration approved route, over Boston,” Marine Captain Gregory H. Kosiras said in a statement. The aircraft “departed Portland International Jetport at approximately 10:30 a.m., Aug. 8, and landed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at approximately 4:30 p.m.”
The aircraft caught the attention of many in Boston as they flew over Charlestown, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and Hyde Park between 11 a.m. and noon, and some took to social media to wonder what they were.
“What in the militarized City of Boston is up with these skyscraper shaking helicopters?” asked Twitter user Nancy Baym at 11:14 p.m.
On Monday, state and federal officials contacted by the Globe declined to comment on the aircraft, referring all questions to the Marines.
Kosiras said the aircraft fly only along preapproved routes and their travels are coordinated with all the appropriate agencies.
“Pilots coordinate with the use of the National Airspace System through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by filing flight plans, using a standard FAA form or a computer-aided system,” he said. “Flight plans communicate the aircraft’s planned route and approximate times aircraft will enter airspace to air traffic control. Aircraft must be in contact and granted access by air traffic control before entering an airspace, such as Boston.”
