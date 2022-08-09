Military aircraft seen over Boston on Monday were Ospreys flying from Maine to N.C., Marines say

Four military aircraft seen flying over Boston midday Monday were Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys headed from Maine to North Carolina, officials said.

The Ospreys “were conducting routine training, flying on a Federal Aviation Administration approved route, over Boston,” Marine Captain Gregory H. Kosiras said in a statement. The aircraft “departed Portland International Jetport at approximately 10:30 a.m., Aug. 8, and landed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at approximately 4:30 p.m.”

The aircraft caught the attention of many in Boston as they flew over Charlestown, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and Hyde Park between 11 a.m. and noon, and some took to social media to wonder what they were.