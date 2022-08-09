Orange Line riders — and mayors — still in the dark about how commuters are supposed to get around during shutdown

The MBTA and city of Boston this week were still scrambling to finalize shuttle bus routes that will replace Orange Line service from the evening of Aug. 19 to the morning of Sept. 19 so that they can start getting the word out to what could be hundreds of thousands of riders hoping to get to work, school, and back home.

With just 10 days left before the MBTA’s second most popular subway line closes for a month, riders don’t yet know how they’re supposed to navigate their way from here to there and back again without the Orange Line.

The T announced the unprecedented month-long shutdown of an entire rapid transit line with just over two weeks notice, spurring an all-hands-on-deck response from T and municipal officials, some of whom said they have been left in the dark.

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said the MBTA has canceled several calls with the city since last Wednesday to discuss the details of the shutdown.

“To say we’re frustrated is putting it lightly,” she said. “I was hopeful we could ask questions and really understand the T’s plan . . . It’s such short notice that it’s hard to grasp.”

The MBTA said it will be using the Orange Line shutdown to make much needed track repairs and updates ordered by the Federal Transit Administration, which is currently investigating safety lapses at the agency.

According to two people familiar with the plans, the T is considering a three-part route to replace the Orange Line during its shutdown. Those people said a proposal under consideration is: running free shuttle buses between Forest Hills and Copley Square and from Oak Grove to Government Center, and having riders connect between Copley Square and Government Center on the Green Line, which will be free for those transferring from the shuttles.

The city of Boston is working on creating as many dedicated bus lanes as possible to accommodate the routes, chief of streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said on Twitter. Franklin-Hodge said the city has rounded up more than 1,000 traffic cones, hundreds of plastic lane dividers known as flex posts, and LED message boards to deploy if needed. The city is also working on finding funding to offer free or reduced passes on the Bluebikes system, he said.

So far, the T has not released any plans publicly about the shuttle bus routes. Last week, General Manager Steve Poftak encouraged riders to take the commuter rail, which will make extra stops and allow CharlieCard or MBTA pass holders to ride from Zone 1, 1A and 2 stations, or work from home if possible. Poftak said the T does not plan to increase service on its bus lines or other subway lines.

“The final plans will be announced as soon as MBTA and City transportation officials finish constructing viable and effective alternatives for all commuters,” T spokesperson Lisa Battistion said via e-mail Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile some advocates are urging the T to amend their plans altogether to avoid a full shutdown during the crucial post-Labor Day back-to-school weeks when students and educators return to commuting. In a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Monday, president of the business group A Better City Rick Dimino urged the T to consider restoring weekday service on the Orange Line on Sept. 6 and switching to weekend work through Oct. 22.

Also supporting that proposal were former transportation secretary Jim Aloisi; Jim Tienrey, New England Market Director for JLL, a global commercial real estate firm, and chairman of A Better City board; and TransitMatters executive director Jarred Johnson.

“Planning and execution of a transit disruption of this scale and duration should be undertaken in a way that maximizes repair efforts and minimizes burdens on transit riders and others,” Aloisi said.

Restoring Orange Line service by Labor Day is even more important, the advocates said, after the T announced Friday that it will be shutting down a portion of the Green Line — including the newly opened extension to Union Square — for four weeks on Aug. 22. It also announced it will be delaying the opening of the Medford branch line until late November. The Green Line’s E branch is shut down between Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21.

The T has emphasized the time-saving benefits of a long-term closure, eliminating the need to repeatedly set up and take down construction equipment.

Lungo-Koehn, the Medford mayor, has been trying to get her city ready, given that both the Orange Line and the second Green Line Extension branch run through Medford. But the lack of communication with the T has been hard, she said Monday.

One of the main roads connecting Assembly and Wellington Stations is owned by MassDOT, Lungo-Koehn said, meaning that state agency will need to coordinate bus-only lanes with the T.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said Monday she’s still waiting on information from the T and trying to anticipate possible traffic issues.

“Public transit is not a luxury, it’s a lifeline to school, healthcare, basic needs,” she said. “They need frequent and reliable alternative service during this shutdown and no less.”

MBTA riders are already enduring longer wait times for trains after the T cut service by more than 20 percent on the Orange, Red, and Blue Lines in June to comply with an FTA safety directive that found the T’s operations control center was dangerously understaffed. The T cut bus service in December by around 3 percent and still hasn’t restored it due to a driver shortage.

And the federal government is on the precipice of releasing what’s expected to be a scathing report about safety failures at the T that may demand more disruptions. The Legislature’s committee on transportation has committed to hold more oversight hearings once the report is released.

The next governor will inherit a T in crisis when he or she takes over in January.

Gubernatorial frontrunner Maura Healey, a Democrat, said the T must fix its safety problems, including by urgently staffing up and training more workers.

“We can’t have a functioning economy without a functioning T,” the attorney general said in a statement. “They also need to support riders during the shut downs by offering alternative transportation options at free or reduced costs and launching a multilingual awareness campaign.”

A spokesperson for Republican candidate Geoff Diehl referred the Globe to prior statements about the T, calling the Orange Line shutdown “disappointing” and “unacceptable.”

Republican Chris Doughty said the T should hire maintenance workers from transit agencies across the country on an emergency basis and called the 30-day shutdown “excessive.”

“When natural disasters happen anywhere in the country, trained workers all over the country mobilize to assist the impacted area,” he said in a statement. “That’s what should happen here.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.