Pomeranian found abandoned in 90-degree heat to be put up for adoption

The dog, which is approximately 3 to 5 years old, was found in a metal crate on the side of the road near Bussey Street on July 23, when temperatures reached a sweltering 90 degrees, police said. Since then, the officers have named the Pomeranian “Buzz” and have “exhausted all leads” trying to find his owner.

The Pomeranian that was found abandoned in 90-degree heat last month in Dedham will be put up for adoption after authorities were unable to locate the dog’s owner, according to a statement from the Dedham Police Department.

The Pomeranian abandoned in Dedham last month will be put up for adoption, according to the Dedham Police Department. The officers named him Buzz.

Authorities transferred Buzz to the Animal Rescue League of Boston to go through the process of being put up for adoption, police said. He will be checked out by a veterinarian and given vaccines, as well as preventive medication. Once ready, Buzz will be added to the ARL website for adoption.

“We trust that with their expertise, this little guy will be adopted into [the] best family possible,” Dedham Police said in the statement.

Dedham residents are advised to seek out local resources if they have a pet they cannot care for anymore, police said. The department said they will always conduct investigations to “bring justice” for animals that have been mistreated.

