R.I. governor issues statewide drought advisory

All of Rhode Island was facing “severe drought” conditions as of Aug. 4, according to the most recent weekly update from the US Drought Monitor. In severe drought conditions, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, fish kills occur, and air quality is poor, according to the federal government’s official drought-tracking service.

The advisory is based on the recommendation of federal, state and local experts on the state’s Drought Steering Committee. The Water Resources Board convenes the Drought Steering Committee when water conditions indicate that the whole state might be entering an extended period of dry conditions.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday issued a statewide drought advisory, encouraging residents and businesses to conserve water by, for example, not watering lawns during the heat of the day.

“While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” McKee said. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”

Statewide recommendations are voluntary and include:

Watering lawns no more than is needed. The average lawn needs only 1 inch of water weekly.

Avoiding watering during the warmest part of the day — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. — when water is more likely to evaporate.

Sweeping driveways and sidewalks rather than spraying them with a hose.

Matching your washing machine and dishwasher settings to the appropriate load size so you do not use more water than required.

A statewide drought advisory is one of four progressive declarations that include advisory, watch, warning and emergency. To recommend a statewide drought advisory, three of the following four conditions must be met:

Precipitation: two months below 65 percent of normal rainfall

Ground water: two out of three months below normal levels

Stream flow: three consecutive months below normal

Palmer Drought Index: minus 2.0 to minus 2.99

At a meeting Tuesday, officials determined that the ground water, stream flow, and Palmer Drought Index conditions had not been met. The last time the committee issued a statewide drought advisory was September 2020, and it lifted that advisory in February 2021.

Water Resources Board Chair Susan Licardi discussed the outlook for the fourth indicator, precipitation, saying all regions of the state were below 65 percent of normal rainfall in July, and the Climate Prediction Center calls for similar conditions in August. She said seasonal forecasts call for an improvement in drought conditions in September and October.

While conservation measures are not required statewide, individual water suppliers may have water restrictions in place. Residents are advised to check with their water supplier for further guidance. A list of major water suppliers to Rhode Island can be found on the Water Resources Board website at www.wrb.ri.gov/data_watersuppliers.html.

Given the drought advisory, McKee also asked the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to monitor its watering activities, including reducing optional water usage and ensuring all piping systems are optimally maintained.

While all of Rhode Island is facing “severe drought conditions,” more than half of Massachusetts is now experiencing a severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor map.

