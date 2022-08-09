Three men arrested after State Police seize handgun, ammunition, marijuana near Revere Beach

DaRosa was driving a black BMW sedan, the statement said, when he was pulled over on Revere Beach Boulevard by a trooper , who had noticed the vehicle’s expired inspection sticker and lack of a frontlicense plate. A check of the rear license plate showed that the car’s registration had expired in July, the statement said.

The three men — 18-year-olds Bryan DaRosa and Hallande Pierre, and 23-year-old Rick Pierre — were stopped around 6 p.m. on Monday as part of a routine traffic stop, an agency spokesman confirmed in an e-mail. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers discovered a loaded handgun and several rounds of ammunition, according to an statement from the agency.

Three Lynn men are facing charges after State Police stopped their vehicle near Revere Beach, seizing a loaded handgun, ammunition, and what appeared to be marijuana, officials said on Tuesday.

State troopers proceeded to conduct an “inventory” of the vehicle — something that, according to the statement, is department policy.

They allegedly found approximately 30 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and, under the front passenger seat, a loaded Colt Frontier Scout 22 LR. None of the occupants were licensed to carry a firearm, officials said.

Troopers also searched the trunk, where they allegedly found a large duffel bag labelled “cookies,” the statement said, and what appeared to be multiple bags of marijuana and plastic tubes containing pre-rolled jointsaccording to the statement.

Other items in the vehicle — two digital scales, a cigarette rolling machine, and an electric grinder — were deemed to be “consistent with the packaging and sale of narcotics,” the statement said.

Each of the men has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a firearm, the statement said. DaRosa was also charged with possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute.

In addition to the criminal charges, the three face several traffic-related civil citations. DaRosa is charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with an expired inspection sticker, and a number plate violation. Both Pierres are charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, the statement said.