Three men arrested after State Police seize handgun, ammunition, marijuana near Revere Beach

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Three Lynn men are facing charges after State Police stopped their vehicle near Revere Beach, seizing a loaded handgun, ammunition, and what appeared to be marijuana, officials said on Tuesday.

The three men — 18-year-olds Bryan DaRosa and Hallande Pierre, and 23-year-old Rick Pierre — were stopped around 6 p.m. on Monday as part of a routine traffic stop, an agency spokesman confirmed in an e-mail. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers discovered a loaded handgun and several rounds of ammunition, according to an statement from the agency.

DaRosa was driving a black BMW sedan, the statement said, when he was pulled over on Revere Beach Boulevard by a trooper , who had noticed the vehicle’s expired inspection sticker and lack of a frontlicense plate. A check of the rear license plate showed that the car’s registration had expired in July, the statement said.

State troopers proceeded to conduct an “inventory” of the vehicle — something that, according to the statement, is department policy.

They allegedly found approximately 30 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and, under the front passenger seat, a loaded Colt Frontier Scout 22 LR. None of the occupants were licensed to carry a firearm, officials said.

Troopers also searched the trunk, where they allegedly found a large duffel bag labelled “cookies,” the statement said, and what appeared to be multiple bags of marijuana and plastic tubes containing pre-rolled jointsaccording to the statement.

Other items in the vehicle — two digital scales, a cigarette rolling machine, and an electric grinder — were deemed to be “consistent with the packaging and sale of narcotics,” the statement said.

Each of the men has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a firearm, the statement said. DaRosa was also charged with possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute.

In addition to the criminal charges, the three face several traffic-related civil citations. DaRosa is charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with an expired inspection sticker, and a number plate violation. Both Pierres are charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, the statement said.

