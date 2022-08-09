Weymouth scavenger hunt to benefit food pantry

The Wicked Weymouth Scavenger Hunt, a team event designed to rally local pride and raise money for the local food pantry, returns to town the morning of Sept. 10.

Last year’s hunt raised $26,000 for the Weymouth Food Pantry, according to Executive Director Pamela Denholm. She said the pantry was able to use its buying power to turn that into $182,000 worth of food.

The pantry has seen growing numbers of users since the pandemic, Denholm said. Pre-COVID, about 900 people got food from the pantry each month; currently, the number is about 1,300 people, she said.