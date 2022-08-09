Weymouth scavenger hunt to benefit food pantry

The Wicked Weymouth Scavenger Hunt, a team event designed to rally local pride and raise money for the local food pantry, returns to town the morning of Sept. 10.
Last year’s hunt raised $26,000 for the Weymouth Food Pantry, according to Executive Director Pamela Denholm. She said the pantry was able to use its buying power to turn that into $182,000 worth of food.
The pantry has seen growing numbers of users since the pandemic, Denholm said. Pre-COVID, about 900 people got food from the pantry each month; currently, the number is about 1,300 people, she said.
“The combination of high grocery prices, high gas prices, and high housing prices means that more people than ever are struggling to make ends meet,” Denholm said. “We are still seeing a record number of families coming to us for the first time, and sadly, anyone on a fixed income like our seniors, veterans, and neighbors who are on disability are the most affected.”
People can sign up for the hunt in teams of two to four people, with participants under age 12 welcome to tag along and others paying $20 a person. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, but players can take part whenever they want during that time and record their finds online.
More information and registration are available at weymouthfoodpantry.org/hunt.
