Ron DeSantis to attend fundraiser on Nantucket on Tuesday

The cost to attend is $5,000 per couple, according to the invitation, and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Details about the location of the fundraiser were not included on the invite.

The fundraiser is being hosted by hedge fund titans Jim Pallotta and Dave Saunders and their wives, according to an invitation for the event obtained by the Globe.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to attend a fundraiser on Nantucket Tuesday, an indication of the Republican’s rising profile on the national stage ahead of the midterm elections.

DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis, is also slated to attend the event.

The Nantucket stop comes as the Republican governor travels beyond his home state of Florida to host a series of rallies later this month for GOP Senate and gubernatorial candidates in key races across the country.

The first of the official rallies is being held on Aug. 14 in Phoenix, just ahead of Florida’s Aug. 23 primary election.

DeSantis faces no real challenger in the primary, according to Politico, and is heavily favored to win the general election, where DeSantis will face either Rep. Charlie Crist, the state’s former Republican governor now running as a Democrat, or Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

DeSantis is seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, and many believe his upcoming rallies and fundraisers are part of an effort to expand his national network ahead of a potential White House run. Each of the candidates DeSantis is campaigning for has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to Politico.

















