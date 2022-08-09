Bachelorette parties and their discontents

Don’t rely on the gay community to keep you safe from the unwanted attention of straight men, because in so doing, you make some of our gay friends less safe. LGBTQ people have had to create this space because other spaces — middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities, employment, housing, medical care, restaurants, bars, the streets — can be unsafe for us.

Re “Bachelorette parties in P-town often destroy safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people” (Opinion, Aug. 8): I am an LGBTQ woman. Here’s what I would say to straight women contemplating having bachelorette parties at drag shows: Please don’t. Have it at one of your homes or in a (non-gay) bar. And, as a mother of three kids in their 20s, I would also say: Don’t drink too much, because you could be in danger when you go to the bathroom, if you pass out in an alley, or take a ride-share home.

If you want to enjoy a drag show, come with a friend, not a drunken gaggle. Don’t grab a gay man’s butt after you’ve had too many drinks, because that is sexual assault. Respect the culture.

The fact is, if you take over this space, some in our community will have nowhere else to go.

Virginia Smith

In restaurant owner’s view, door should be open — for all

As a white, straight man, I am hesitant to comment on the op-ed “Bachelorette parties in P-town often destroy safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people,” since I’m sure I will be told I don’t understand the issue. But as a restaurant owner, I do.

You certainly try to establish a vibe and culture at your establishment — for example, sports on TVs, framed photos of local sports legends — but that doesn’t mean you get to pick and choose whom you allow in. Or how they behave (unless their behavior would be considered unlawful).

Should groups of drink-buying, food-buying, fun-loving, rules-following LGBTQ+ people start frequenting an establishment and, over time, change the culture, well, that’s how it goes. And it’s a natural progression. To suggest that bachelorette parties are “destroying” safe places for the LGBTQ+ community feels like a real stretch. Not everything can be controlled.

Stephen Conley

Watertown

The writer is the owner of Conley’s Pub & Grille.