Transparency, disclosure at issue in state auditor’s race

His website says the questionnaire for Reproductive Equity Now, a group fighting for reproductive freedom, is “coming soon.” This advocacy group has asked all candidates to keep questionnaires confidential, saying, “Our questions can ‘tip off’ opposition to our legislative goals and thus endanger the lives of people seeking care.” I choose to honor their request. It’s unfortunate that Dempsey has still committed that this questionnaire is “coming soon.” Instead of committing to release proprietary information from reproductive advocacy groups without understanding the repercussions, my opponent should spend his time learning why consent matters.

In a press release, Chris Dempsey, my opponent in the Democratic race for state auditor, touted that he has released “all of the candidate questionnaires” he has submitted to organizations seeking written responses, and called on challengers to release them as well. Yet despite the laudatory view of the Globe’s Aug. 7 editorial, “Massachusetts candidates shouldn’t be making promises in secret,” Dempsey has in fact not posted all questionnaires.

I’ve fought for years to end taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements that are abused to silence victims of sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and more. Unfortunately, when Dempsey had a chance to do the same, he voted as a Brookline Town Meeting member in 2020 to support his town’s ability to force taxpayer-funded NDAs on discrimination and harassment victims. I commend the Globe’s focus on transparency but hope the whole story is told moving forward.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio

Methuen

The writer is a candidate for state auditor.





First, I thought the heat had finally gotten to me. Then I checked outside my window to see if any pigs were flying by. Thought about calling hell, but nothing is freezing over right now.

So I read it again, and it was true: a Globe editorial that I wholeheartedly agree with (“Massachusetts candidates shouldn’t be making promises in secret”). The power of the people’s votes is directly reduced by the outsize influence so many of these groups have and the secret promises solicited and made on their behalf. This needs to be exposed. Maybe we need a change to election law making candidates’ answers to advocacy groups’ questionnaires public record.

Kudos to state auditor candidate Chris Dempsey for putting his answers out there and getting in front of it.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater