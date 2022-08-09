All-Star Tim Anderson needs finger surgery, will miss significant time for contending White Sox

“Huge blow. He’s one of our All-Stars and one of our leaders,” losing pitcher Lance Lynn said.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a ligament tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill. Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas and will have surgery Thursday in Chicago.

Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson , the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Royals, 4-2, in the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City, Mo.

Anderson, who is hitting .301, didn’t play while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire. If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season.

Pratto homered for the second time in three games, joining with his walk-off blast against the Red Sox on Saturday, and added a double and single. He began the day batting .186 (11 for 59) this season in 19 games.

Brady Singer (5-4) allowed one run on five hits in 7⅓ innings. He struck out six without walking anyone. Jose Cuas picked up his first career save.

Bryce Harper may stick to DH after Phillies return

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June.

Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield this season, but interim manager Rob Thomson said the 2021 National League MVP has cut back on that regimen.

“We’re just going to back off a minute and concentrate on the hitting,” Thomson said before Philadelphia faced Miami.

On Aug. 1, Harper had the three pins removed from his left thumb and began hitting off a tee. He said last week that he hopes to return in September, though he didn’t provide a firm timetable.

The Phillies, who entered Tuesday having won 10 of their last 11, are 22-13 since Harper last played. The surge has put them back into playoff contention.

Carpenter injury latest damper on Yankees

If Matt Carpenter’s season is over after he fractured his foot with a foul ball late Monday in Seattle, he at least joined some elite Yankees company.

In 47 games and 154 plate appearances this season, the 36-year-old Carpenter has hit .305 with 15 home runs and 37 runs batted in. He has a 1.138 OPS, which leads all Yankees hitters (including Aaron Judge). The only previous Yankees batters to finish a season with an OPS higher than 1.100 in 150 or more plate appearances? Babe Ruth (12 times), Lou Gehrig (7), Mickey Mantle (3), and Joe DiMaggio.

While those Hall of Famers had far more playing time, as has Judge, it still serves to illustrate just how well Carpenter has hit in his short time with the team since signing as a free agent in May.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” Jameson Taillon told reporters after throwing seven solid innings in a 9-4 win over the Mariners. “He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people.”

The Yankees placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list and recalled Miguel Andújar from Triple A. Though they still have the best record in the American League at 71-39, New York has lost 11 of 18 since the All-Star break, the Astros (70-40) pulling within a game of a team it has beaten in five of seven head-to-head meetings.