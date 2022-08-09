In a dramatic scene of sportsmanship in Texas, beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.

Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday when an 0-and-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis’s helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.