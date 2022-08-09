fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch booked on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

Updated August 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Marshawn Lynch, 36, played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Seahawks.Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.

Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.

Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an e-mail message seeking additional details.

It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.

Advertisement

Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Seahawks.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, Bills, and Raiders.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video