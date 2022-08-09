Game 111: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping three of four at Kansas City, the Red Sox had a day off Monday. They return to action at Fenway Park for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday against Atlanta.
After a pair of games with the defending World Series champions, the Sox will host Baltimore for a game Thursday before welcoming the Yankees to town for a three-game series.
Rich Hill will be on the mound for Tuesday’s opener against the Braves.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
BRAVES (64-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA)
RED SOX (54-56): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Braves vs. Hill: Ronald Acuña Jr. 0-3, Ehire Adrianza 1-4, Orlando Arcia 1-4, Travis d’Arnaud 1-5, Robbie Grossman 0-4, Matt Olson 0-8, Marcell Ozuna 1-5, Austin Riley 0-1, Eddie Rosario 0-1, Dansby Swanson 0-6
Red Sox vs. Morton: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 11-32, Bobby Dalbec 0-4, Rafael Devers 6-25, Eric Hosmer 4-10, J.D. Martinez 10-29, Reese McGuire 2-7, Tommy Pham 0-5, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Yolmer Sánchez 2-6, Alex Verdugo 1-4
Stat of the day: Since a 19-4 run in June, the Sox have gone 12-25, dropping five games behind the final AL wild-card spot.
Notes: Hill is seeking his first win since June 26 but is 5-0 in 10 appearances against Atlanta, including eight starts, with a 2.13 ERA. … Morton has just one win in his past 10 outings, but he’s 7-1 in 12 starts against the Red Sox with a 3.72 ERA. … Christian Arroyo is 13 of 29 with three extra-base hits since coming off the injured list July 30. He has hit .404 going back to July 3. … Bobby Dalbec has a .750 OPS in 48 plate appearances since the All-Star break, with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs.
