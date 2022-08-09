Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly set to sign with Blue Jays after being released by Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to sign former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to multiple reports.

Bradley, a Gold Glove winner and the ALCS MVP in 2018, was a career .236/.315/.404 hitter in 964 games for the Sox and is considered by some the best defensive center fielder in modern team history.

He was released last week to create room on the 40-man roster spot after the acquisitions of first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham at the trade deadline. In 92 games with the Sox this season, he hit .210/.257/.321 with three homers. Of the 231 players with at least 250 plate appearances this year, his .578 OPS ranked 220th.