Golf

Judge rules in favor of PGA Tour, denies LIV golfers’ request to play in FedEx Cup playoffs

By Janie McCauley Associated Press,Updated August 9, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Taylor Gooch is ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings.Darryl Webb/Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.

The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.

The first of three FedEx Cup playoff events begins Thursday as players compete for the $18 million top prize.

