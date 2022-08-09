Red Sox can’t find magic in 9-7 loss to Braves in 11 innings

Austin Riley, who had already tripled and homered, delivered both with a one-out single, giving him five RBIs. After a fielder’s choice put runners at the corners, Sox reliever Austin Davis came on and ended the threat.

Kaleb Ort, who was recalled Tuesday morning, was the seventh Sox pitcher of the night and took the loss. In the 11th, Ronald Acuna Jr. moved up automatic runner Michael Harris II with a single, then stole second.

The Atlanta Braves handed the Red Sox their third straight loss, 9-7, in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Braves’ Tyler Matzek got the call in the 11th for the save. He faced Kevin Plawecki, Jaylin Davis, and Tommy Pham.

In the 10th, Ort allowed Orlando Arcia’s single, which scored automatic runner Eddie Rosario.

In the bottom half, Dylan Lee came on to try and close the door, but had his own difficulty. Leadoff man Alex Verdugo’s infield single moved Xander Bogaerts, the automatic runner, to third. J.D. Martinez, who had tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single, tied it again with a sacrifice fly to center.

Early on, the Braves didn’t get cheated against Rich Hill, scoring three runs in the third, all of which came with two outs.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-out double and Riley, who tripled and scored off Hill in the first, tallied an eight-pitch at-bat — one that featured five foul balls — ended in a no-doubt two-run shot that looked as if it reached the Mass. Pike.

A single and a William Contreras triple completed the frame where the Braves hit for the cycle. The Braves had no issue squaring up the lefthander that inning with four batted balls registering exit velocities of 101 miles per hour.

Hill worked his way through four innings with his final frame ending in 1-2-3 fashion.

Arroyo belted a two-run homer in the second inning and an RBI double in the fourth, tying the game at four apiece.

The Sox could not put away hitters, going 5⅔ innings (28 batters) without registering a strikeout. Hirokazu Sawamura finally ended that streak, striking out Swanson to end the sixth.

Martinez came into Tuesday’s game in a rough stretch. In his last 225 plate appearances, Martinez had a 24 percent strikeout rate. He added to that percentage Tuesday, fanning in his first three plate appearances against Braves starter Charlie Morton.

Morton, who allowed three homers, fed Martinez a heavy dose of pitches on the outer half, enticing the Sox designated hitter to chase in advantageous counts.

Martinez had a chance to punch in a run during the fourth inning with Verdugo on second after his double, but waved at a 1-and-2 curveball in the dirt.

The Sox had first and second with one out in the seventh, but couldn’t get a run across. Pham flied out and Rafael Devers struck out to end the inning.