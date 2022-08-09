fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox notebook

Red Sox closer Tanner Houck placed on injured list

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 9, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Tanner Houck earned a pair of saves in his last two appearances last week in Houston.Bob Levey/Getty

The injury bug keeps taking its toll on the Red Sox.

The team announced Tuesday that closer Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6.

The 26-year-old righthander last appeared in the Aug. 2 matchup against the Astros, when the righthander tossed 1⅔ shutout innings to earn his eighth save.

Since moving to the bullpen this season, Houck has a 2.70 ERA, yielding 13 earned runs in 43⅓ innings. Overall, he’s 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

To fill Houck’s spot, the Sox recalled righthander Kaleb Ort from Triple A Worcester.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

