Red Sox closer Tanner Houck placed on injured list

The team announced Tuesday that closer Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6.

The injury bug keeps taking its toll on the Red Sox.

Tanner Houck earned a pair of saves in his last two appearances last week in Houston.

The 26-year-old righthander last appeared in the Aug. 2 matchup against the Astros, when the righthander tossed 1⅔ shutout innings to earn his eighth save.

Since moving to the bullpen this season, Houck has a 2.70 ERA, yielding 13 earned runs in 43⅓ innings. Overall, he’s 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

To fill Houck’s spot, the Sox recalled righthander Kaleb Ort from Triple A Worcester.

