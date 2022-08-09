Serena Williams announces she will step away from tennis after US Open: ‘Something’s got to give’

Williams, who will turn 41 in September, said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

“I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.

“A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family,” Williams added.

Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the US Open. Williams said her last event will be the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

In her essay, she talked about how she has struggled with the idea of stepping away from the game.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist.

“I’m going to be honest. There is no happiness in this topic for me. I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

Williams picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open on Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open.

Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote that the “countdown has begun” for the end of her career.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena,” she wrote. “I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

