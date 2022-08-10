Gemini Therapeutics winds down through a planned merger with Disc Medicine

The merger comes after months of turmoil at Gemini, which revamped its corporate strategy twice in one year.

Disc Medicine, a Watertown biotech firm developing drugs to treat blood disorders, plans to merge with Gemini Therapeutics, a struggling publicly traded biotech based in Wayland, the companies said Wednesday.

The combined company will retain the Disc Medicine name and trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol IRON. Disc said the merger is supported with $53.5 million in financing committed from health care investors, including Atlas Venture and 5AM Ventures.

The merger and financing deals, expected to close at the same time during the fourth quarter, would give the new company $175 million in cash or cash equivalents, enough to last into 2025, according to the companies.

Last October, Gemini announced plans to put all of its resources behind its lead program, a clinical-stage eye disease drug. It halted all research on earlier stage drugs and slashed 20 percent of its staff. As part of the layoff, Gemini also fired and eliminated the roles of the chief scientific officer and chief people officer, among other leadership changes.

But a few months later in February, for unexplained reasons, Gemini provided another business update, indicating that it had shifted its focus back to a pre-clinical stage drug. Gemini laid off another 24 people, or 80 percent of its remaining staff, replaced its chief executive, and said it planned to “evaluate strategic alternatives.”

Gemini went public in February 2021, raising $216 million in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Its stock price briefly topped $5 before dropping over the past year to around $1.50 per share.

The companies said the funds from the business combination will support several clinical studies for experimental drugs Disc is working on, including two for types of anemias. In a separate press release Wednesday, Disc announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for an experimental drug to treat a rare genetic blood disease.

The companies did not comment on plans for Gemini’s drug pipeline.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.