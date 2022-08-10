Inflation took a vacation in July

“We’ve likely seen the inflation peak,” tweeted Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan.

Prices Americans pay for goods and services were unchanged in July from a month earlier, the first time they haven’t gone up since May 2020. Falling gasoline prices offset increases in food and housing costs, according to the latest reading of the government’s Consumer Price Index, released on Wednesday.

Perhaps. Previous predictions of a peak have proved premature. And inflation remains scalding hot even after July’s pullback. Prices jumped 8.5 percent over the past 12 months, down from 9.1 percent in June but unacceptable nonetheless.

That will keep the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue boosting interest rates in an effort to cool demand and restrain price gains that have sapped consumers’ confidence.

But the modest easing of inflation last month may give central bank officials some leeway to increase rates less aggressively when they next meet in September. Policy makers have hiked the federal funds rate since March at the quickest pace in decades. The benchmark is now in the range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, up from near zero as recently as March.

Stock prices surged Wednesday morning, as investors reacted to the prospect of smaller rate increases. Government bonds rose, pushing the yields lower.

Here are three initial takeaways from the CPI report.

Falling gasoline prices really help

Gas prices declined 7.7 percent in July from a month earlier. Prices at the pump have dropped for 57 consecutive days since peaking at more $5 a gallon in June, according to AAA.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas is now $4.34 a gallon, down from a high of $5.05 but well above last year’s $3.04 average, AAA data show.

Prices charged by utilities for natural gas fell 3.6 percent, though electricity costs rose 1.6 percent.

The overall decline in energy prices offset a continued rise in food costs, which were up 1.1 percent over June. That comes as no surprise to anyone who has been in a grocery store recently. Egg prices increased by 4.3 percent, while peanut butter and coffee were up 3.5 percent.

There is a glimmer of hope that a trip to the grocery store won’t be so bleak in coming months. Prices of food commodities have declined after a spike caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Brian Bethune, an economist at Boston College.

“However, it may take a couple of months for the drop in grain prices to affect prices at the local grocery store,” he said. “There has been a massive shift to discount grocery distributors which is not reflected in the cost of living.”

Excluding often volatile energy and food prices, CPI rose 0.3 percent in July and climbed 5.9 percent over the past year.

Housing costs keep going up

Rents rose 0.7 percent in July and the rent equivalent of owning a house increased 0.6 percent. Housing accounts for about one-third of CPI.

But there are signs that higher mortgage rates are taking some air out of the housing market.

Price growth is slowing in many markets around the country, and inventories are expanding. Moreover, rates on a 30-year fixed mortgages have eased, falling below 5 percent last week after approaching 6 percent in June.

Perspective matters

The CPI comparison between June and July looks promising. But compared with July 2021, inflation is running near a four-decade high and far ahead of the Fed’s target of 2 percent.

The inflationary impact of the Ukraine war is starting to ease, as are supply chain disruptions caused by COVID. But the labor market remains super-tight. The US economy created an astoundingly robust 528,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said on Friday, and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent, matching a five-decade low last seen just before pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020.

With employment growing, consumers have more money to spend, which puts upward pressure on prices. Until the the job market cools, inflation will be tough to wrestle to the ground.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.