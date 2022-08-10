A new CEO for GoTo, the company formerly known as LogMeIn

Srinivasan has almost a decade of experience with LogMeIn and now GoTo. He originally joined LogMeIn in 2013, when it was run by Michael Simon and based in Woburn. The firm relocated to Boston’s Fort Point soon thereafter, and then Simon’s No. 2, Wagner, became CEO. Srinivisan helped build Xively, the Internet-of-Things business that LogMeIn eventually sold to Google. In 2019, he left to work on Amazon’s Alexa business but returned in mid-2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic began and remote work proliferated. LogMeIn had been sold to private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital earlier that year.

The promotion of chief product and technology officer Paddy Srinivasan to the top job at GoTo — announced on Wednesday — comes amid a broader effort at the Boston-based maker of connectivity software to promote and capitalize on the company’s rebranding. Srinivasan takes over for Mike Kohlsdorf, a board member who took on the CEO role in January, replacing Bill Wagner. (Kohlsdorf, who has been based in Atlanta, is president of Francisco Partners Consulting, which works closely with GoTo investor Francisco Partners Management.)

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“The board had some interactions with me in my previous role,” Srinivasan said. “They called me and said, ‘Would you like to take a relook at the company? ... The pandemic means a lot of different opportunities for the company.’’’

Advertisement

Srinivasan said Kohlsdorf and the rest of the board felt confident with the company’s trajectory that they wanted to promote from within for the CEO’s job.

The company has consolidated its products and services under the “GoTo” brand, with two main business lines: GoTo Connect, for videoconferencing and other communications, and GoTo Resolve, for IT support. Meanwhile, GoTo is spinning off its LastPass password management software group. After LastPass goes, GoTo will still generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 3,000 people, including about 400 in the Boston area.

Advertisement

During the early days of the pandemic, under Wagner’s leadership, the company was one of the first major employers to shift to a remote-focused workforce for the long term. At the time, that meant cutting the size of the headquarters office in half. It is possible the company’s office space could shrink further.

“I don’t want to make definitive plans [for the corporate office],” said Srinivasan, who is based in Boston. “But the headquarters will be here in some form. Boston has a very unique cross-section of skills: developers, marketing, product designers, to salespeople. It’s a great representation for us. ... We’re very committed to Boston, one way or another.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.