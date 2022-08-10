The right threatens violence over Trump raid, stunning book excerpts, Biden’s great week, and climate change effects close to home

Don’t forget that the only reason Ford was the VP was because Spiro Agnew had resigned just 10 months before for accepting bribes, tax evasion, and money laundering. What a crew.

Interestingly, on this day yesterday, the FBI raided the home of a former president whose appetite for autocracy rivals that of Nixon.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of the year. On this day in 1974, Richard Nixon’s term as president ended at noon because of his coverup of the Watergate break-in and obstruction of the investigation. His VP, Gerald Ford, was sworn in as president.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:45 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:53 p.m. for 14 hours and 8 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 93 percent full.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that August means the return of the Perseid meteor shower. The peak this year is Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11 and 12, as Earth passes through the ice and rock debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. Even though the fattening moon may interfere with the view, the best time to look for the meteor shower is before dawn; look north.

What’s it like outside? If you like walking around with a sticky sheen of sweat lubricating your skin, then lucky you: The official heat wave continues for one more day today, with temps in the 90s but feeling like 100+ in some areas of metro Boston. Watch out for popup rainstorms with a lot of wind and maybe even some hail.

The heat breaks tomorrow when temps dip into the high 70s and stay right around 80 the rest of the week.

From the Globe: The past three weeks have been the warmest ever recorded in Boston

Hey, sport: The annoying Red Sox are back at unfriendly Fenway today for two games against the Braves, followed by a makeup game against the Orioles, and then a weekend series vs. the Yankees.

If you understand the baseball lingo “high cheese” (sometimes “easy cheese,” “educated cheese,” or “cheddar”), “can of corn,” “salad,” “some hair on it,” “moss,” “going bridge” and “pair of shoes,” then you listened to former pitcher Dennis Eckersley provide very colorful commentary on Sox NESN games.

That creative language and Eck’s willingness to call it like he sees it makes the news that he’s retiring from broadcasting at the end of this season tough to take. But his Hall of Fame career and success as a game commentator was a beautiful thing.

From the Globe: What the heck is The Eck talking about? A guide to his unique vocabulary

Dennis Eckersley will retire from NESN booth at season’s end

Sox pitcher Chris Sale has got to have osteoporosis: He fractured more bones over the weekend. This time it was his right wrist when he fell off his bicycle. He’s already on the disabled list nursing a fractured little finger on his left pitching hand from being hit by a line drive last month. Before spring training opened this season, he fractured a rib.

Add in Tommy John surgery in 2020, and the net result is that Sale has made only 11 starts for the Sox the last three seasons.

From the Globe: Chris Sale out for the season after undergoing surgery on right wrist following bicycle accident

Alas, It looks like the end is near for Serena Williams’ astounding career. She pretty much said in Vogue magazine and on Instagram that she is “evolving away from tennis,” and that the US Open this fall could be her last tournament as she focuses on having another child and her various business ventures.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 92,266,002

Confirmed US deaths: 1,034,175

Of all the reactions to the FBI raid on Trump’s garish Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach -- from the faux outrage from soulless Republican leaders to the tiresome victimhood whining from conservatives -- the most concerning is the escalating talk of violence among Trump’s supporters.

Aggressive, violent language permeated right-wing circles, with Trumpers calling for “war” and “civil war,” bragging that they are stocking up on ammo, and referring to FBI “tyranny.”

”Civil war coming to America, there won’t be any more elections,” one guy wrote on a far-right forum. “A total war on dissidents is about to unfold,” wrote another. “Not behind closed doors but blatantly, in public.”

There once was a day when we’d dismiss this kind of talk as empty braggadocio, the tough talk of little boys masquerading as men. But then Jan. 6 happened, and we all realized these militants are more than willing to act on their warped beliefs.

So the question is: If the Jan. 6 deaths of several people, violent assaults on police, and death threats against the vice president and Democratic leaders weren’t enough to spur conservatives to finally find their spine and rid themselves of the Orange Menace, what will it take?

The assassination of Jill Biden, perhaps? The murder of one of Merrick Garland’s daughters? The firebombing of Christoper Wray’s home?

Fat chance! If the slaughter of dozens of schoolkids hasn’t moved conservatives to take meaningful action against guns, no amount of violence against political and government officials will lead them to abandon their sugar daddy. Silly me for even considering it.

Trump’s tax returns: Remember the battle over whether a House committee can have access to Trump’s tax returns? Today, a federal appeals court ruled that the House of Representatives can, indeed, have those returns, upholding a district court decision last year that a House committee chairman has broad authority to request them. Seems like a victory for transparency until you realize that if this gets to the Supreme Court, Donnie wins.

Some quick hits:

Toiletgate: NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman has written a highly anticipated book that’s coming out in October called “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.” Like all authors, she and her publisher have been releasing tidbits from the book to drum up interest.

The latest was the best so far. Remember the claims of White House aides that Trump regularly ripped up documents that he was legally required to keep under the Presidential Records Act (which reportedly is why the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago)? Those aides also said Trump sometimes tried to flush those papers down a toilet, often clogging it.

Well, Haberman got the goods. She gave Axios photos she obtained showing papers in toilets in the White House and from an overseas trip. And it certainly looks like Trump’s Sharpie handwriting on the papers.

From Axios: Exclusive photos: Trump’s telltale toilet

Trump’s war with his generals: In another book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” authors Susan B. Glasser of The New Yorker and her husband, Peter Baker of The New York Times, reprint a resignation letter that Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had written to Trump but never submitted.

The letter is contained in an excerpt from the book printed in The New Yorker.

He penned the letter in the days after Trump corralled him into walking with Cabinet members over to Lafayette Square after police and the National Guard had cleared it of protesters. It ensnared Milley in a political act, and even though he realized his mistake and peeled off from the group, video captured his early participation, and the backlash was brutal.

His letter is absolutely stunning:

I regret to inform you that I intend to resign as your Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Thank you for the honor of appointing me as senior ranking officer. The events of the last couple weeks have caused me to do deep soul-searching, and I can no longer faithfully support and execute your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is my belief that you were doing great and irreparable harm to my country. I believe that you have made a concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military. I thought that I could change that. I’ve come to the realization that I cannot, and I need to step aside and let someone else try to do that.

Second, you are using the military to create fear in the minds of the people — and we are trying to protect the American people. I cannot stand idly by and participate in that attack, verbally or otherwise, on the American people. The American people trust their military and they trust us to protect them against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and our military will do just that. We will not turn our back on the American people.

Third, I swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States and embodied within that Constitution is the idea that says that all men and women are created equal. All men and women are created equal, no matter who you are, whether you are white or Black, Asian, Indian, no matter the color of your skin, no matter if you’re gay, straight or something in between. It doesn’t matter if you’re Catholic, Protestant, Muslim, Jew, or choose not to believe. None of that matters. It doesn’t matter what country you came from, what your last name is — what matters is we’re Americans. We’re all Americans. That under these colors of red, white, and blue — the colors that my parents fought for in World War II — means something around the world. It’s obvious to me that you don’t think of those colors the same way I do. It’s obvious to me that you don’t hold those values dear and the cause that I serve.

And lastly it is my deeply held belief that you’re ruining the international order, and causing significant damage to our country overseas, that was fought for so hard by the Greatest Generation that they instituted in 1945. Between 1914 and 1945, 150 million people were slaughtered in the conduct of war. They were slaughtered because of tyrannies and dictatorships. That generation, like every generation, has fought against that, has fought against fascism, has fought against Nazism, has fought against extremism. It’s now obvious to me that you don’t understand that world order. You don’t understand what the war was all about. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I cannot be a party to that. It is with deep regret that I hereby submit my letter of resignation.

Milley decided to stay on, “to stop Trump from doing any more damage.”

Surprise: While we’ve been focused on the right’s campaign to destroy democracy, the US and Iran are close to re-instituting the 2015 nuclear deal, with a final draft put before negotiators from both sides yesterday. Stay tuned.

Biden’s having a pretty amazing week. Today, he signed two significant bills: One was the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturing.

According to Bloomberg, US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments. “Ahead of the signing, the White House announced that Micron Technology Inc. will invest $40 billion in memory-chip manufacturing and that Qualcomm Inc. is partnering with GlobalFoundries, which has a facility in New York state, in a $4.2 billion agreement to manufacture chips,” Bloomberg reported. “Micron on Tuesday said its investments would create up to 40,000 jobs in sectors including construction and manufacturing -- well beyond the initial White House estimate of 8,000 -- and it expects to receive funding through the semiconductor bill.”

Biden also signed the ratification documents that confirm US approval of Finland’s and Sweden’s admission to NATO. Twenty-three NATO countries have now approved, with seven left to go.

Tomorrow he signs the PACT Act, which will expand health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. And coming soon is the signing of the massive climate, energy, and tax bill -- the so-called Inflation Reduction Act -- as soon as it passes the House.

Finally, we all are riveted by the extreme weather events the world has been experiencing as the result of climate change, but there are other, less obvious effects as well. Here are three:

-- Travel: If the thought of sitting in the full Roman sun at the Trevi Fountain in July as temps soar past 100 degrees isn’t your cup of Negroni, you’re not alone. According to The New York Times, more and more travelers are changing their plans because of soaring temperatures, choosing destinations that aren’t quite so hot, skipping inland cities in favor of the coast, or moving their trips to cooler times of the year, such as April or October in toasty Europe.

-- Summer food: There are four New England summer staples that are being affected by climate change, according to an interesting Globe story.

Lobsters not only are migrating farther and farther north because they prefer cool water, but warmer temps also lead to a shell disease that can make young lobsters more vulnerable to predators.

Corn on the cob could diminish because by the year 2100, one report says, the US Corn Belt of the upper Midwest could be unsuitable for cultivating corn because of warming temperatures and drought.

Blueberry pie could become increasingly scarce because Maine’s lush blueberry fields are getting too warm and dry to be as productive.

Coffee, coffee ice cream, and Rhode Island’s favored coffee milk are all in danger because coffee beans need specific levels of temperature, light, and humidity, and global warming is causing changes.

Cricket: The world’s second most popular sport after soccer is wildly popular in countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and the West Indies. Unfortunately, those countries also are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including intense heat, rain, flooding, drought, hurricanes, wildfires, and sea level rise.

And cricket’s a sport where some players wear pads, gloves and a helmet in matches that can last for hours or days. There already have been multiple heat exhaustion and fainting episodes. Some believe that cricket athletes are competing in environments that are simply incompatible with human physiology.

Cricket is a wonderful game. I hope it’s saved for the people of the world who adore it.

Thanks for reading. Trump seems a tad nervous. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin