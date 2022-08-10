10 ways to geek out at Fan Expo Boston this weekend

You don’t need to travel all the way to the Shire to hang out with these heroic halflings. “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan reunite at the expo on Saturday. The quartet will take the stage to tell stories and answer questions. Fans can also purchase backstage event passes, which include in-person autographs and a photo op with the actors.

Get your capes and cowls ready and set your phasers to stun, Fan Expo Boston returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center this weekend. From hobbits and Jedi Master encounters to epic cosplay contests and live panels, there are plenty of ways to get your geek on. Here are 10 highlights of the three-day gathering.

The cosplay red carpet

Each day of the expo features dedicated time for costumed attendees to gather and show off their looks. It’s a celebration rather than a contest, so no registration is required to participate. Other cosplay meet-ups based around specific themes and franchises are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Kenobi klatch

Following the release of this year’s Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” star Ewan McGregor trades the desert of Tatooine for Boston this weekend. The famous face behind the legendary Jedi master will be in town on Saturday and Sunday for autographs and photo ops, as well as a Sunday afternoon live event. The expo also includes a photo op on Saturday with Ming-Na Wen, a.k.a. Fennec Shand, of “The Mandalorian.”

Jay, Silent Bob, and friends

Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and other cast members from the ‘90s convenience store comedy “Clerks” movies are set to stop by this year’s expo. In addition to in-character photo op sessions, Smith and Mewes will host a “Jay and Silent Bob Show” experience on Saturday night.

Inside ‘The Room’

If you’ve never seen Tommy Wiseau’s famously bad 2003 drama “The Room,” now is your chance to catch a special interactive screening on Friday night. Actor Greg Sestero, who starred as best friend to Wiseau’s character, later wrote “The Disaster Artist,” a memoir about the making of the movie. (His book was itself made into a movie in 2017 starring James Franco.) Sestero will host a script reading and Q&A, and pose for selfies.

Smallville in Titletown

Ready to get “Save Me” by Remy Zero stuck in your head again? Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) from the early-2000s series “Smallville” will host a “Smallville Nights” event on Friday, featuring live scene reads with audience members getting involved in acting and directing. (Costar Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang, joins Welling and Rosenbaum for a Saturday morning discussion.)

Voices and faces

Meet the real people behind some of your favorite cartoon voices. Former “Boy Meets World” actor Will Friedle joins fellow “Kim Possible” star Christy Carlson Romano for a special live taping of their behind-the-scenes podcast, “I Hear Voices” on Saturday. The voice-acting veterans — who lent their vocal cords to crime-fighting high schoolers Ron Stoppable and Kim Possible on the Disney cartoon series — lead a family-friendly discussion about animation, video games, and anime.

Cosplay champs

To gawk at the best of the best in cosplay, stop by the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix qualifier round on Saturday. Fans wearing intricate and awe-inspiring costumes will compete to be crowned tops in the Bay State. Best in show wins a trip to Fan Expo Canada to compete in the finale.

Haunted history

Horror fans, this one’s for you. Learn about our city’s spooky side during this paranormal-focused discussion on Sunday afternoon. Paranormal pros and researchers Sam Baltrusis and James Annitto will take attendees on a storytelling tour of what goes bump in the night around Boston, examining the unexplained and haunted history of the Hub.

Out on the floor

When you’re not busy snapping selfies with stars, the expo’s main floor holds hundreds of retailers offering swag and collectibles from every geeky niche, from anime and manga to sci-fi and superheroes. In Artist Alley, you can meet some of the biggest names in the comic book industry, including Frank Miller, Joe Quesada, and Jeph Loeb.

Fan Expo Boston, Aug. 12-14, 4–9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, $42-$62 for single-day passes, photo ops and special events available for additional fees.

For the full schedule, including any last-minute changes, visit fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston.