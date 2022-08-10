Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings from South Monomoy in Chatham included 2 ruddy ducks, a pied-billed grebe, 3 Hudsonian godwits, 2 marbled godwits, a black skimmer, 2 white-rumped sandpipers, and a little blue heron.

A survey of another remote part of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge produced 12 American oystercatchers, 30 piping plovers, a long-billed dowitcher, 2,200 short-billed dowitchers, 245 red knots, 2 stilt sandpipers, 1,800 semipalmated sandpipers, 2 Western sandpipers, a Wilson’s phalarope, 2 black terns, 250 roseate terns, 1,700 common terns, and 3 Cory’s shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Cape included four little blue herons at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, at least three continuing blue grosbeaks in Falmouth, a black-headed Gull in Brewster, single little blue herons in West Harwich and Wellfleet, and a Western sandpiper in North Truro.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



