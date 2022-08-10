Attorney general candidates to face off at debate Wednesday

The showdown comes a week after a fiery debate among the candidates — former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey.

The three Democratic candidates for attorney general will face off today at a WBUR CitySpace debate hosted by WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB.

The three have traded jabs over campaign funding, with Palfrey, a clean elections candidate who agreed not to take special interest money, challenging the others on their strategies. Campbell has the backing of an independent advocacy group, the Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, and has not disavowed third-party spending. Liss-Riordan has, and joined Palfrey in signing a “People’s Pledge” to forgo spending from independent expenditure political action committees.

But she has since told the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance that she expects to spend as much as $12 million on her campaign and donated $2.5 million of her own money, bringing her self-funding total to $3 million. That led Campbell to accuse her of trying to “buy the attorney general’s office.”

State campaign finance records show Campbell has raised $1.4 million and Palfrey has raised $562,721. But Liss-Riordan’s self-funding, on top of the $239,152 she has raised in contributions, is helping her flood the airwaves with advertising. On Tuesday, she unveiled her third TV ad and second radio ad of the race, this time focusing on climate change and her willingness to take on big corporations as a workers’ rights attorney.

“Laws don’t enforce themselves. As attorney general, I will stand up to corporate polluters and lead the national fight against climate change,” she says in the ad.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.