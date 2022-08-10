Authorities will announce update on the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, New Hampshire AG says

The statement did not provide any details of what the update may involve.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement that he and Manchester, N.H., Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg will speak at a news conference at the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord, N.H., at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

New Hampshire authorities will provide an update Thursday on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing in 2019 when she was 5 years old, officials said Wednesday.

Child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where Harmony was born in 2014 and lived in foster care for a period, have come under scrutiny and criticism since authorities announced she was missing.

At the time of her disappearance, Harmony was in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, who told investigators that he last saw his daughter around Thanksgiving 2019 when he gave her to her mother, Crystal Sorey, a claim prosecutors allege is false.

Sorey reported Harmony missing to Manchester police in November, 2021.

Montgomery has been in jail since February on charges including felony second-degree assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

In June, prosecutors said they obtained new indictments against Montgomery, including charges alleging that he stole a shotgun and a rifle from a person in Manchester between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019. He’d previously been convicted in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of criminal threatening in 2008 and first-degree assault in 2009. He was also convicted in Middlesex Superior Court for armed robbery in 2009 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2014.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery’s wife and Harmony’s stepmother, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to a grand jury investigating the girl’s disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after Harmony was no longer living with them.

In June, authorities searched a Manchester home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived but officials did not disclose details of what was seized. Law enforcement agents were seen bringing a refrigerator out of the Union Street residence, along with several other large items wrapped in brown paper. Investigators in January had searched a different Manchester address where Harmony had lived before her disappearance.

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate issued a report concluding the state’s child welfare system overlooked Harmony’s needs.

When his daughter was born, Adam Montgomery was incarcerated while awaiting trial on charges that he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. He met his daughter during a supervised visit at the prison when she was 6 months old.

Harmony came under the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families when she was 2 years old because child welfare workers were concerned about her mother’s struggle with substance use disorder. DCF removed Harmony from her mother’s care three times between August 2014 and Janury 2018 and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

A Massachusetts judge granted custody to Adam Montgomery in February 2019, despite objections by DCF’s lawyer and without requiring an assessment of Montgomery’s suitability to care for Harmony, as mandated by DCF regulations, according to the report.

New Hampshire authorities established a 24-hour tipline dedicated to Harmony’s case. The phone number is 603-203-6060.

