Baby deer turn up in unexpected places

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On June 15, a resident of Chelmsford discovered a baby deer underneath their car. The local animal control officer responded and shared photos of the piebald fawn on Facebook. “Part of the reason I love my job are things are like this!!” the post said. “Mother Nature at its finest.” The Facebook post also served as a public service announcement, reminding residents that it’s common for deer to leave their newborns close to human homes to keep them safe from predators. If you come across a fawn, it usually is fine and doesn’t need any help, so you should leave it alone. “Mama deer will always return for her baby later on,” the post said. “Keep in mind that this is birthing season for a lot of the wild animals we have in town. Please do not approach/or try to pet them. Admire these lovely creatures from a distance!! Should you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out to Animal Control.” A resident of Andover made a similar discovery in their yard back in May. A photo of a baby deer lying among landscaped shrubs was posted on the Andover animal control Facebook page, along with a gentle reminder. “A beautiful fawn lawn ornament,” the post said. “The little one was perfectly fine and safe in his hiding area just waiting for mom to come back and pick him up!”

ATTENTION SHOPPERS

At 1:53 p.m. July 6, the Milford animal control officer was dispatched to Kohl’s department store on Route 109 for a report of a large snake by the front door. The officer escorted the snake away from the store and brought it to a more suitable environment. A video of the snake taking off into a wooded area was posted on the Milford animal control Facebook page. “Kohls had a front door greeter this afternoon,” the post said. “Was able to get him/her back to the wild.”

SNAKE RESCUES

Two garter snakes named Fannie and Annette recently ended up in places where they shouldn’t have been. Photos of the two snakes were posted on the Canton animal control Facebook page on June 24. “Garter snakes galore!!” the post said. “I get it … not everyone likes snakes. I happen to love them and it’s been a fun couple of days.” Fannie was found resting on top of a fan in someone’s basement and was safely moved outside. Annette was stuck in a net and needed to be cut free. Luckily animal control was there to help. “This snake was stressed, exhausted and had some minor injuries,” the Facebook post said. “After she was freed she was evaluated by a wildlife rehabber and deemed ready to be released. Great outcomes for 2 non-venomous snakes who took wrong turns and ended up in places that weren’t meant for them.” The post also included a bit of reptilian trivia: “Still reading? Garter snakes got their name because they resemble garters worn to hold up socks or stockings.”

TURKEY CENSUS UNDERWAY

Wild turkeys are the official game bird of Massachusetts, and they can be found all over the state — from rural towns to densely populated urban areas. (Loyal readers of this column may recall some interesting incidents involving turkeys that we’ve mentioned over the years.) You can help MassWildlife officials monitor wild turkey populations by reporting any turkeys that you see in your area. From now until Aug. 31, the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is asking the public to contribute to its annual wild turkey brood survey by reporting sightings of hens (female turkeys), poults (newly hatched turkeys), jakes (juvenile males), and toms (adult males) online at mass.gov/news/report-wild-turkey-sightings.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.