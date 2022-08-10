Bristol County DA’s office focuses on cold cases in new ‘missing person project’

The project will involve the use of forensic technologies including DNA and genetic genealogy, the DA’s office said. The unit — along with local police, the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit, and other law enforcement partners — will also carry out forensic testing to identify unidentified bodies, in another initiative announced earlier this summer .

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that its Cold Case Unit will begin a new missing person project to further investigate cases of those who have disappeared, their cases never solved over the past 50 years, the office said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who have been searching for their loved ones for years,” District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a statement.

Although there are circumstances where people have disappeared absent known criminal circumstances, it is important rule out concerns by law enforcement, the DA’s office said.

Authorities provided a list of some of the people who have disappeared in that county over the last 50 years, asking anyone with information to call Massachusetts State Police Lt. Ann Marie Robertson at 508-961-1918 or email her at AnnMarie.Robertson@pol.state.ma.us.

“At the heart of our mission is bringing justice to victims,” Quinn said. “That is why we are now expanding our ‘cold case’ efforts into new frontiers.”

