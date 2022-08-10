Chanting ‘change the name,’ protesters march, press city leaders to rename Faneuil Hall

The march and subsequent action at Faneuil Hall, organized by the New Democracy Coalition, began in the early afternoon, with some demonstrators carrying signs with messages such as “Repair and Reconciliation Change The Name” as they made their way into the main Faneuil brick visitor center. Demonstrators also chanted “change the name.”

Racial justice activists on Wednesday marched from Boston City Hall to Faneuil Hall to press city officials to rename the downtown commercial center that’s popular with tourists and workers in the area.

“We are calling upon our city leadership to act with decisiveness in addressing the deep and persistent anti-Black racism that exists in Boston,” said Rev. Kevin Peterson, the New Democracy Coalition founder, in a statement. “We must challenge ourselves to create [a] Boston that reflects our desire for a just and fair city.”

A request for comment was sent to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

Once inside Faneuil Hall Wednesday, demonstrators began singing as they held their signs aloft and also heard remarks from Rev. John Gibbons of the Arlington Street Church in Boston.

“I am here now, because this is the time for white allies and accomplices to clearly say that our collective future depends on a Boston that speaks honestly about our history, while also proclaiming that our future will be unlike our past,” Gibbons said.

“This name, Faneuil, shackles us to our past and locks us from our future. Today. Let us pray in the name of all those known and unknown who once were scorned on the auction block here that we will break the shackles that bind us still and that we will forge a new vision of the beloved community as yet we must become in one voice together. Let us all say amen.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





