Dances in the park, bonsai in a brewery, and a new music festival

The PEG Center for Arts and Activism in Newburyport has welcomed “Earth Anthem: A Eulogy,” an art exhibit focused on environmentalism. The exhibit is on view at 3 Harris St. Tuesdays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 5p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. until Sept. 17. The public can attend an artist reception and program with the artists Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the PEG Center. For more information, visit paulaesteygallery.com.

New York’s Cornfield Dance company is coming to Rockport for a series of free and ticketed mid-August performances. Cornfield Dance will host two public performances at Millbrook Meadow Park Aug. 18 at 3 and 6 p.m. Dancers will be spread throughout the park’s 4 acres and will host Q&A sessions after their performance. At 3 p.m. the following Saturday and Sunday, the company will bring artistic director Ellen Cornfield’s newest choreography, “The Wasp in the Window,” to life on stage at the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. Tickets are $34, $24 for students. For more information, visit windhover.org .

Advertisement

The Friends of Abbot Public Library in Marblehead are hosting a book sale. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Marblehead Farmers’ Market located at 217 Pleasant St., behind the middle school. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to fund the library’s services and programs. For more information, visit abbotlibrary.org.

Nine Gloucester and Rockport artists will open their studios to the public for Cape Ann Artisans’ 2022 Mini-Tour. Visitors can take a self-guided trip along the coast, stopping to take in – and take away – ceramics, paintings, jewelry, and more. Studios are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13. While there is no cost of admission, those interested in buying art can enjoy a sales tax holiday on items up to $2,500. Brochures and maps can be picked up at the Cape Ann Chamber, 24 Harbor Loop. For more information, visit capeannartisans.com.

Advertisement

Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum has opened “Americans Flags,” a new exhibit by artist Tim Ferguson Sauder. The exhibit features a collection of wooden flags, on which the stars and stripes have been marked by footsteps, tire skids, and natural materials. Marks were collected at sites ranging Massachusetts strawberry farms to the United States’ southern border. ”Americans Flags” runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 25 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center on the museum’s CAM Green, 13 Poplar St. Admission is free. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.

The Buttonwoods Museum in Haverhill has a new exhibit, “Art and Inclusion,” on display through the end of the month. The show — organized by advocacy group Change the World of People with Disabilities, which won this year’s annual “Curate Your Own Exhibit” contest — brings art made by children and young people with disabilities to the museum’s 240 Water St. gallery. The reception takes place Aug. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and will feature light refreshments at the museum’s 240 Water St. location. Admission is free. For more information, visit buttonwoods.org.

Stop by Waltham’s Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. Aug. 23 for a night of beer and bonsai. Instructors from Bonsai Bar will teach guests everything from potting to pruning, while providing the necessary tools and materials to design their own miniature tree. Stop by the 411 Waverley Oaks Rd. taproom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and feel free to grab a local pint or just focus on your gardening at this all-ages event. Tickets are $75, and include one dwarf Jade and ceramic pot. For more information, visit bonsaibar.com.

Advertisement

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers is holding an inaugural all-ages dance party Aug. 18. Families and solo dancers alike are welcome to stop by the library’s Gordon Room and blow off some steam from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The party closes out the library’s “Self Care Summer,” in which it encouraged patrons to treat themselves with kindness as stressors like the COVID-19 pandemic rage on. There is no cost of admission, and visitors are encouraged to wear what makes them feel most comfortable for this low-stress evening at 15 Sylvan St. For more information, visit danverslibrary.org.

In Between Days, a new music festival in Quincy, takes place Saturday, Aug. 20. Manchester Orchestra, Hippo Campus, Tennis, and other indie darlings will take over the stage of the Veterans Memorial Stadium at 850 Hancock St. Between acts, feel free to grab a pint from local breweries Vitamin Sea and Widowmaker, button-mash your way through some retro arcade cabinets, or browse a curated selection of vintage goods. Tickets are $89 for general admission, $149 VIP seating. For more information, visit inbetweendaysfestival.com.

Advertisement

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01. Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie