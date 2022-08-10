I-95 South reopened after rollover crash in Georgetown

A truck overturned on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Wednesday, closing several travel lanes, according to State Police. No serious injuries were reported.
Troopers responded to reports that a box truck had crashed on I-95 southbound, north of exit 78B, at around 4:10 p.m., the agency said in an e-mail. The truck, operated by a 21-year-old Chelsea man, had apparently lost control and rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the statement said.
The scene had been cleared by 5:45 p.m., according to State Police.
Officials said the crash remains under investigation, adding that no charges have yet been filed.
No further information was immediately available.
