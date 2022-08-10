Legal experts react to aquittal of Mass. truck driver involved in 2019 crash that killed seven motorcylists

Zhukovskyy’s defense centered on evidence that the motorcyclist leading the pack, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., 59, had been drinking Coors Light before getting on the road and lost control of his motorcycle, causing the collision. Mazza’s blood alcohol level was .135, well over the legal driving limit of .08, according to court testimony.

And, experts said, testimony related to the impairment of the lead motorcyclist killed in the crash, as well as testimony from two members of a State Police crash reconstruction team were also key factors in the verdict.

Legal experts said Wednesday that the judge who presided over the trial Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver acquitted Tuesday of charges stemming from a 2019 head-on collision in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcylists, followed the law in tossing evidence of his drug use some 10 1/2 hours before the deadly crash.

During closing arguments, Zhukovskyy’s lawyers accused prosecutors of ignoring the findings of a New Hampshire State Police reconstruction unit that contradicted the government’s theory that Zhukovskyy crossed into the oncoming lane. A defense expert testified that the crash happened on the center line and would have occurred even if the truck had been in the middle of its lane because Mazza’s motorcycle was heading in that direction.

Patricia M. LaFrance, a former New Hampshire prosecutor who served as the elected Hillsborough County attorney, said via email Wednesday that the testimony related to Mazza “absolutely” provided sufficient reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.

“[E]specially in this situation where the defense actually called two State troopers to discuss their investigation as part of the accident reconstruction team,” said LaFrance, a partner at the Black Law Group in Nashua. “These were witnesses who are ‘typically’ called by the State in their case in chief. The fact that the State did not call them is significant because it means they did not have testimony that would help the State prove its case.

“Since the defendant’s intoxication was no longer being considered (since those particular charges were dismissed) then the jury is left only with evidence that one of the motorcyclists was impaired (well over the legal limit) and that he may have been the one to cross the line initially,” she continued.

Before jurors began deliberating Tuesday, Judge Peter H. Bornstein reminded them of his earlier ruling that they could not to consider evidence about Zhukovskyy’s impairment; Bornstein also dismissed related impaired driving counts. When Bornstein made the ruling on Aug. 3, he spoke at length about testimony from law enforcement officers who met with Zhukovskyy immediately after the crash and said they didn’t detect signs that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Lawyers for Zhukovskyy acknowledged that he ingested cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl at his home in West Springfield, Mass., on the morning of the crash, but contended he was not impaired when the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m., about 10 1/2 hours later.

“That’s a rational decision,” said Buzz Scherr, a professor at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law, regarding Bornstein’s ruling on Zhukovskyy’s drug use. “Think about if you got drunk and went to bed at midnight, what was your intoxication level at 10:30 [a.m.] the next day? If you think about it that way, it makes a lot of sense that he would exclude it. It would be very easy and tempting for a jury to say ‘hey, he’s a drug user, he’s a bad person’” and vote to convict regardless of Zhukovskyy’s condition at the time of the crash.

That makes tossing the Zhukovskyy drug evidence “a sound decision,” said Scherr, a former public defender in New Hampshire who also serves on the three-member Police Commission of the Portsmouth, N.H., Police Department.

Mark J. Geragos, a prominent Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer who’s worked a number of high-profile cases, agreed with that analysis Wednesday, saying via email that the decision to drop the impaired driving charges against Zhukovskyy and toss the drug use evidence appeared correct, based on the “time that elapsed between ingestion and time of crash and the observations of the law enforcement officers who met the accused immediately after the crash and didn’t detect impairment.”

The verdict was at odds with findings from the National Transportation Safety Board, which concluded in 2020 that Zhukovskyy’s drug use was the “probable cause” of his initiating the collision. At the time, Zhukovskyy was driving for Westfield Transport, a trucking company in West Springfield, Mass. The company has since folded.

But LaFrance said quashing the evidence of Zhukovskyy’s drug use and dropping the related impaired driving charges wasn’t surprising. LaFrance cited the state’s lack of scientific evidence such as blood tests to determine Zhukovskyy’s impairment at the time of the crash, as well as the “admissions that he had consumed drugs a lot earlier in the day.”

“This happens a lot in situations where you have multiple ‘alternative’ charges,” LaFrance said. “Defense attorneys make an oral motion to dismiss at the close of the state’s case, and the judge looks at the evidence ‘in the light most favorable to the State’ in making the decision whether or not they have proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. In this situation, it was the judge’s conclusion that the State did not present enough evidence to prove that Zhukovskyy was impaired at the time of the crash.”

Meanwhile, the NTSB’s findings, approved in December 2020, concluded that while some of the motorcyclists were impaired by alcohol, their intoxication didn’t cause the crash.

And Josh Morin, the most severely injured motorcyclist to survive the crash, said in an interview Tuesday that he was “dumbfounded” by the verdict, and that Mazza’s motorcycle didn’t cross the double yellow line into the oncoming lane before the collision.

Scherr, however, said the verdict doesn’t necessarily mean jurors fully believed testimony about Mazza while disregarding the testimony pointing to Zhukovskyy’s culpability. He said there was a lot of circumstantial evidence relating to testimony about the positioning of the vehicles.

“With circumstantial evidence, the jury is told they need to exclude every other rational conclusion [besides] guilt before they can find someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Scherr. “If it’s ‘hey, we’re conflicted whether to believe this person on where the lead [motorcyclist] was or to believe this person about it, and ... we could go either way on this,’ ... they’ve got to acquit him.”

Michael J. Iacopino, a Manchester, N.H. criminal lawyer who serves as president of the board of directors for the state’s nonprofit public defender program, said in a phone interview that the Zhukovskyy verdict demonstrates the critical importance of effective representation for indigent defendants.

“I think it demonstrates that in a lot of places that don’t have well-trained public defenders, Mr. Zhukovskyy would be serving a life sentence right now,” Iacopino said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.