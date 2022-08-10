Lightning strike sets fishing boat on fire in Onset, officials say

Public safety crews responded to the town pier shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report that a 30 foot sailboat, Deja Vu, had been struck by lightning, Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald said.

Lightning struck a sailboat and a fishing vessel in Onset Tuesday night, causing one of the vessels to catch on fire, a fire official said.

That boat did not catch fire but while crews were on the scene, they were alerted to smoke billowing out of the cabin of the Miss Chris, a 65-foot fishing boat moored nearby, Osswald said.

The fire was apparently caused by a lightning strike on the boat’s communication antenna, Osswald said.

A fire in the engine room ignited batteries before fire crews could board the vessel, he said.

“It took a while to get fully under control,” he said. “The batteries just kept on burning.”

Fire crews from Bourne and Wareham also responded to the scene, along with the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains the Cape Cod Canal, the chief said.

The blaze had been extinguished by 10:30 p.m., according to the chief, but fire crews remained on the scene.

