Massachusetts man charged with illegally voting in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged for allegedly submitting a false voter registration to illegally vote in a 2021 New Hampshire town election, officials said Wednesday.
Scott Kudrick, 50, of Norwell, was charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts related to wrongful voting, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Kudrick allegedly submitted a registration form containing false information to be eligible to vote in Conway, N.H., the statement said. On the form, he stated he lived in Conway, when he actually lived in Norwell.
Kudrick voted in the April 13, 2021 Conway town election when he was not qualified to vote, the statement said.
Advertisement
Kudrick has two scheduled arraignments — one on September 15 and one on October 4, Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the AG’s office, said in an e-mail.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.