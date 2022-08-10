Massachusetts man charged with illegally voting in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged for allegedly submitting a false voter registration to illegally vote in a 2021 New Hampshire town election, officials said Wednesday.

Scott Kudrick, 50, of Norwell, was charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts related to wrongful voting, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Kudrick allegedly submitted a registration form containing false information to be eligible to vote in Conway, N.H., the statement said. On the form, he stated he lived in Conway, when he actually lived in Norwell.