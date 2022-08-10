MassDOT to hold public hearing on I-95, MassPike interchange project

The state Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday, Aug. 18, on a highway project that will include the replacement of five bridges in the area of the Newton and Weston border, according to the agency.

The proposed $230 million project at the interchange of the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 128 is intended to provide bridge and roadway safety improvements, the department said in a statement posted to the project’s website. The project will also improve seismic resiliency and reduce noise impacts, according to the statement.

The virtual hearing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. People are encouraged to register in advance for the meeting through the project’s website.