MassDOT to hold public hearing on I-95, MassPike interchange project

The state Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday, Aug. 18, on a highway project that will include the replacement of five bridges in the area of the Newton and Weston border, according to the agency.
The proposed $230 million project at the interchange of the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 128 is intended to provide bridge and roadway safety improvements, the department said in a statement posted to the project’s website. The project will also improve seismic resiliency and reduce noise impacts, according to the statement.
The virtual hearing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. People are encouraged to register in advance for the meeting through the project’s website.
Construction is expected to begin early next year, and be completed in the summer of 2027, according to the department.
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, in a statement, said the project also proposes new noise barriers to be erected on the westbound side of the turnpike between Woodland Road and the Charles River in Auburndale. Additional noise barriers are proposed for the turnpike’s eastbound lane between Woodland Road and Charles Street.
Noise barriers are also proposed for a portion of the north side of the I-95 North ramp to the turnpike near Oakland Avenue, according to Fuller.
“We’ll take your feedback, advocate for Newtonians, and pay close attention to the impact on the Charles River and the trails as well,” Fuller said.
More information about the project may be found on the state website: www.mass.gov/newton-weston-bridge-replacement-and-rehabilitation-at-i-90i-95.
